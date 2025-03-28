30 Days of Colts Fits: CB Nohl Williams, California
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is California cornerback Nohl Williams.
Background
Williams is a former three-star recruit who began his college career at UNLV. He earned an immediate role with the program, starting five games as a true freshman in 2020. He continually fought for more opportunities in his time with the program, becoming a full-time starter by 2022. In that season, Williams racked up 40 tackles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions.
Williams entered the transfer portal following a strong junior season, landing with the California Bears as a three-star recruit. He continued to build upon the success he had in his final season with UNLV, starting every game in the 2023 season for the Bears. He finished the year with 53 tackles, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions. He followed that up with an even better senior season, amassing seven interceptions and 15 pass deflections in 13 games played. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
For his career, Williams racked up 14 interceptions in five seasons. He improved each and every year, regardless of level of competition, and had his best year to date as a senior. He was given All-ACC First Team honors for his strong play.
Williams attended the East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason, earning high marks as one of the event's premier players in attendance.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 199 pounds
Arm Length: 30.75 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.5 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.54 / Bench: 19 Reps / Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches / Broad Jump: 120 inches
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Standout Traits on Film
Williams is an interesting player to watch on film because he doesn't particularly standout with his athleticism. He has adequate speed and explosion, but those are far from his calling card. The thing that really stands out in his game is his physicality and his competitive edge. He is physical cornerback that likes to attack opposing receivers all game long.
On top of that, he also has the ball skills that translate to the NFL level. His career interception and pass breakup totals are fantastic, and Chris Ballard even said last offseason that the ability to take the ball away is usually something that translates well to the NFL level. So even if Williams isn't a top-tier athlete, his physicality and his ball skills make him an intriguing option in this draft.
Williams is a weird fit with the Colts, as he doesn't have the arm length/size that Ballard typically covets, and he doesn't have the long speed that Lou Anarumo typically desires. We have seen a slight shift in recent years from the Colts, however, as players like Jaylon Jones and Micah Abraham didn't exactly fit the desired molds either.
Anarumo might want a faster corner on the outside, but a player like Williams would thrive in his system. Adding another outside corner that can excel in press coverage and provide a physical edge is a must. Plus, Williams has the versatility to move all over the defense. Williams would certainly be a bit of an outlier, but sometimes, exceptions need to be made to acquire talent.
Colts' Interest
Williams is a slight tendency breaker for the Colts, but I have heard there is some interest in the productive outside corner on day three of the draft. The Colts have a plethora of needs and cornerback isn't really the primary focus point, but if Williams falls far enough, the Colts would certainly be interested.
Williams would immediately step in and compete for snaps on defense with Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack. The winner of that battle would certainly earn the right to start, and competition breeds better play on the defensive side of the ball. Adding Williams to an already improving secondary would feel like the final piece.
OTHER ENTRIES
- OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
- LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
- RB Damien Martinez, Miami
- TE Mason Taylor, LSU
- S Jonas Sanker, Virginia
The 2025 Indy Draft Guide is officially available for pre-orders! 225+ in-depth scouting reports plus how each player fits the Indianapolis Colts.