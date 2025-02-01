5 Impactful Colts Free Agent Signings for 2025
The Indianapolis Colts have the Senior Bowl practice week in their rearview mirror with the big game coming up on Saturday, February 1st. But, while the draft is intriguing this year for Indy, so is free agency.
General manager Chris Ballard acknowledged that running back the same rosters year after year may not have been the grandest of plans. This is why free agents must be signed to help both sides of the football for Shane Steichen and Lou Anarumo.
Let's start with Anarumo's stop troops.
Charvarius Ward | Cornerback
Formerly with the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-2021), and recently the San Francisco 49ers (2022-2024), cornerback Charvarius Ward fits what Anarumo needs in the defensive secondary.
The 6'1" and around 200-pound corner can play physical football and provide starting prowess on the outside with names like Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents. Jones has proven to be a diamond in the rough, while Brents has struggled mightily to stay healthy.
Ward might command a bigger contract (market value is $15.3 million annually per Spotrac) but acquiring the former Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro (2023) would be worth it. That year Ward shined with 17 starts, 72 tackles (two for loss), 23 passes defended (topped NFL), five interceptions, and a return for a touchdown.
2024 was a down year for Ward, and he is approaching 30 (28 years old), but perhaps he needs a scheme change and some new scenery. If the Colts can do it budget-wise ($28,367,239 cap available, per OverTheCap), they should present an offer to Ward.
Dre Greenlaw | Linebacker
Keeping it with the 49ers, linebacker Dre Greenlaw hasn't had the best luck with injury setbacks recently. In 2024 he saw only a pair of games due to an Achilles tear. However, if he can stay healthy he'd be a great get for Indianapolis.
There's a narrative that current free agent E.J. Speed won't be retained, so Greenlaw can supply what Speed couldn't; pass coverage. In 2022 (81.2) and 2023 (72.1), Greenlaw shined in coverage per Pro Football Focus and will work to get back to that in 2025.
Through his '22 and '23 seasons, Greenlaw tallied 247 tackles, eight for loss, 1.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, two fumbles recovered and forced, plus a return for defensive touchdown.
If Speed is allowed to walk, Indy should run an offer to Greenlaw so he can be added to a linebacking corps featuring Jaylon Carlies and Zaire Franklin, further adding firepower to the second level of Anarumo's defense.
J.K. Dobbins | Running Back
This would be a risky signing for Indy given the massive injury history of J.K. Dobbins, but given his resurgence in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers, it can be an acquisition to help Jonathan Taylor.
Dobbins originally played for the Baltimore Ravens (2020-2023) but was sparse on the field due to many health setbacks, even missing the entire 2021 campaign (torn ACL). But, in 2024, he picked up 905 rushing yards on 195 attempts and nine scores for the Chargers. He also grabbed 47 first downs.
Dobbins also worked with quarterback Justin Herbert as a viable pass-catching option through 13 games with 32 catches on 38 targets for 153 receiving yards and six more first downs.
Dobbins isn't going to command much for a contract due to his injury-riddled career, even getting hurt in 2024 with an MCL sprain. But he can be a solid complement to Taylor for cheap and join a backfield that might have a rookie added to it through the NFL draft.
Chase Young | Defensive Edge
Former Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro, and 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chase Young has since bounced around to a few teams but settled with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 without starting a single game.
However, Young looked unstoppable at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. In 17 games during the 2024 season, Young stacked 66 QB pressures on 482 passing downs, equating to one pressure every 7.3 drop backs when he was on the field.
Indy's big thing in 2024 was not getting enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks; Young can provide that off the edge with Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, and Tyquan Lewis for Indianapolis. He also grabbed 5.5 sacks and a whopping 21 quarterback hits in 2024 (career high).
It's hard to tell how much Young's contract would be worth, and the Colts likely won't try to pursue him given how Ballard likes to build through the draft. But, to Ballard's philosophy of 'you can never have enough pass rushers,' Young fits that ideal perfectly.
Justin Simmons | Safety
A name that crossed Indy's free agency radar last year, safety Justin Simmons is the perfect free safety veteran to help Nick Cross on the strong side and mentor a draft pick.
Simmons' time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 produced 62 tackles, seven passes defended, and two interceptions forced. While Simmons is on the wrong side of 30 (31), he still has enough left in the tank to give the Colts exactly what they need in the defensive secondary.
It's assumed that Indy will take a safety in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, but Simmons isn't going to command a massive contract (2024 was one-year, $7.5 million). It's hard to imagine he'll cost more than he did in 2024.
It makes great sense for Indianapolis to sign a veteran like Simmons, who has two Pro Bowls and four Second-Team All-Pro nominations for his decorated career in the NFL. We'll see how Ballard approaches free safety, but he needs to consider bringing Simmons on board.
