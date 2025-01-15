Colts Address Two Major Needs in Latest NFL Mock Draft
It's no secret that the Indianapolis Colts have a big offseason ahead of them. After a mediocre campaign resulted in an 8-9 record and another missed playoff appearance, the pressure continues to build for general manager Chris Ballard and this front office to get this regime back on track.
The current situation effectively adds some increased attention to what could lie ahead for the Colts during this coming draft season. Indianapolis holds the 14th overall pick in the first round, along with the rest of their selections down the board in rounds two through seven.
And with the Colts' season recently coming to an end, the predictions have already started to file in on what Indianapolis should do in the first round alongside their later selections.
The latest projections come in from The Athletic and Dane Brugler releasing a two-round mock, pinning Indianapolis with two appealing prospects.
Brugler kicked things off for the Colts in the first round by taking a widely popular selection-- Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"This pairing is going to be popular throughout the process — and it is easy to see why," Brugler wrote. "Warren will have the testing numbers that general manager Chris Ballard covets, and he is NFL-ready and quarterback-friendly, exactly the combo the Colts should be targeting to help Anthony Richardson develop. Let’s be real: This regime must draft players who will help win games immediately."
Warren would be an immediate boost to the Colts passing game, and would especially help add some much-needed optimism to an Indianapolis tight end room that's been lacking across recent seasons.
Warren finished his 2024 campaign with the Nittany Lions appearing in 16 games to post 104 receptions, 1,233 yards, and eight touchdowns. With 6-foot-6 size and the ability to be a dangerous vertical threat, his presence on this Colts offense would be an extremely valued addition for Anthony Richardson, and can hopefully give this passing attack a much-needed boost in versatility.
Later down the board for the second round, Brugler has the Colts prioritizing the defensive side of the ball, specifically in the secondary. With their 45th pick, Indianapolis landed cornerback Azareye’h Thomas from Florida State.
Thomas would help ease some of the worries the Colts saw within their cornerback room throughout last season. He was a starter for the Seminoles in each of their 12 games last season, recording 52 tackles, four PBUs, and one interception. At 6-2, 198 pounds, he possesses ideal NFL size, and could emerge with a strong role in the Indianapolis defense rather quickly.
The Colts ranked 26th in the NFL for opposing passing yards in 2024. A shift from Gus Bradley at the defensive coordinator spot could help see some improvements on that side of the defense, but a day-two prospect in the secondary could be a major assist as well.
It's hard to hate this potential outcome for the Colts. Bringing in help on both sides of the ball to two positions of need could be just the type of approach Ballard and Indianapolis need to have during April's draft. Only time will tell if it comes to fruition.
