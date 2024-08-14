5 Biggest Questions for Colts Ahead of Preseason Game with Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts concluded their preseason opener on Sunday against the Denver Broncos by falling in close fashion, 34-30. While it was a game that featured very little from stars like quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, cornerback Kenny Moore II, and defensive end Laiatu Latu, backup players, and roster bubble hopefuls had the opportunity to showcase their abilities at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But this opens up plenty of questions for Indy going into Saturday's preseason contest against the Arizona Cardinals. With this matchup in mind, let's get into the five most pressing questions for Indianapolis that ultimately must be answered at some junction.
Who is the Top Tight End?
The Colts have an influx of talent at their tight end position. Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, and Will Mallory are the prominent names that have potential in Shane Steichen’s offensive scheme. But the consensus months ago was that Woods was the top option once he fully recovered from his hamstring issues that plagued and erased his 2023 campaign.
However, heading into the second preseason game against the Cardinals, Woods has been primarily running with second and third-team offenses. This is a concern given the other four names mentioned above have outplayed him up to this point. Since this is a reality, it completely throws the tight end position on its head until a clear option separates themselves from the rest. Woods still has the highest potential but hasn’t shown anything close to what he displayed as a rookie in 2022 yet. He has another chance to showcase his talents on Saturday.
Is Micah Abraham the Real Deal?
Former Marshall Thundering Herd cornerback, Micah Abraham, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Indy with the hopes he might help force turnovers and play well in coverage. So far, he hasn’t disappointed and looked elite at times against the Broncos on Sunday. After making plays all over the field for 35 snaps, Abraham finished as one of the top players with six tackles (one for loss) and a fumble recovery return for a touchdown.
Abraham also posted fantastic Pro Football Focus metrics in run defense (96.8 – led team) and overall (92.2 – second on the team to LB Zaire Franklin). It’s fair to say that Abraham has only one preseason game against backups and roster bubble hopefuls. But Abraham displayed similar football instincts to Kenny Moore II and seemed to place himself in constant winnable situations. If Abraham can be more than a flash in the pan, perhaps Gus Bradley will have himself a playmaker in the secondary.
Can Jason Bean be QB3?
While everyone knows Indy’s top two QBs are Richardson and Joe Flacco, the third-string position is a bit more of a wild card. While Sam Ehlinger was assumed to have it on lock over Jason Bean and Kedon Slovis, after the Denver contest, it might not be so clear. Slovis did nothing special while on the field, but Bean looked great and dazzled with athleticism and mobility. Bean did cough up a fumble but was the most dynamic QB of any that took snaps on Sunday.
He’d finish with 4/6 passing, 51 yards, and a touchdown to former first-round wide receiver, Laquon Treadwell. He also diced up Denver with his feet, securing 24 rushing yards on four carries for 6.0 per attempt. Going into Saturday’s contest, it’s likely Bean will see the same or more action against the Cardinals. Can he continue his hot streak? If so, there is a shot he pushes Ehlinger for the QB3 role, as Bean possesses more upside than the former Texas Longhorns signal-caller.
Can Dallis Flowers Bounce Back?
Unfortunately for cornerback Dallis Flowers, he had arguably the worst showing of his NFL career against the Broncos. Most notably in two areas, starting with penalties. Flowers accumulated a duo of pass interference calls during the game, which displayed how behind the receiver he was in route anticipation and adjustment.
Second, and arguably worse, was his matchup with Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton. Multiple times Flowers was cooked on routes, but none worse than when Sutton put Flowers on the field after a hard cut from an intermediate out.
Flowers finished with the worst Pro Football Focus defensive grade on 38 snaps for the team with an abysmal 27.7. Flowers also was a liability in run defense (41.5) and coverage (28.1). Given how outstanding Abraham looked and that Flowers was competing with Jaylon Jones for potential starter reps, don’t expect the defensive coaches to accept a second performance like that. If Flowers falters again, there’s a chance he’s relegated to more of a return role in the long term.
Can Nick Cross be a Legitimate Starting Safety?
At this point, the assumption is that general manager Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis front office aren’t taking the chance on signing two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. This directs all the attention from that fiasco to third-year pro, Nick Cross. After a lowly rookie year and being on a short leash for 2023, Cross needs to take the next step if he wants to be taken seriously as a safety.
If the contest against Denver is any indication, Cross is trying to make a statement. Cross logged 33 snaps and gathered three tackles with a pass defensed. For his grades, nobody can complain. Cross had run defense (72.5), coverage (70.1), and overall (78.2) on point for this contest. If this goes into Saturday, Cross may continue to earn the trust of his coaches to start with the regular season around the corner.
