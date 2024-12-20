Bleacher Report Not Confident in 'Sloppy' Colts to Defeat Titans
The Indianapolis Colts are ready to defend Lucas Oil Stadium from their division-rival Tennessee Titans, with many believing the home team to have the advantage. However, the analysts at Bleacher Report aren't as high on Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson's squad this week.
After giving a prediction to each NFL game for Week 16's slate, Bleacher Report keeps it real on their reasoning; they believe Indy won't get the job done, falling to 6-9 after a close 22-21 loss.
"At this point, there's no reason to believe the Colts can win a game they should win. The team will likely do something indefensible to screw it up, like fumbling the ball before scoring a walk-in touchdown or turn a throwback pass into a pick-six, all with the squad's playoff hopes hanging in the balance.- Bleacher Report NFL Staff
The Colts' 2024 season has been full of ups and downs, especially from quarterback Richardson. Richardson has had great moments this year as a passer but has struggled more often than not, with only three touchdown passes to four interceptions over his last four contests. If the Colts are to win this game, Richardson has to take care of the football.
It might not be what Colts fans want to hear, but Bleacher Report isn't wrong to say Indianapolis has a chance to be their worst enemy. After watching star running back Jonathan Taylor fumble a walk-in rushing score and AD Mitchell throw a baffling interception against the Denver Broncos, Indy must be better.
The Titans have three wins but fight their opposition underneath Brian Callahan. Their defense ranks second in the NFL in yards allowed per game (297.4) and possesses playmakers like defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat, as well as linebackers Harold Landry III and Kenneth Murray Jr., so Richardson must be aware of the talent these three, and others, harness on the field.
The Colts (6-8) have the slimmest of playoff hopes that depend on other teams to become concrete, but none of it matters if Bleacher Report's prediction comes to fruition. Indy's defense came to play last week, but the offense fell flat and has everything to lose in this divisional battle. Look for Steichen to be as ready as he's been for any opponent on Sunday, as the season is on the line.
