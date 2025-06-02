Colts in Cellar with NFL Power Ranks
The Indianapolis Colts are in their OTAs and want to do much better than their last two years (9-8 in 2023; 8-9 in 2024), which yielded nothing more than average (or in some cases, below average) efficiency on the field.
When compared to other teams, ESPN doesn't think the Colts are outside the bottom 10, falling to 23rd in Seth Walder's rankings.
The Colts haven't done much in the way of dynamic win streaks or on-field play recently. During Steichen's first two seasons, quarterback Anthony Richardson has struggled to put together consistent performances, and the defense was up-and-down under Gus Bradley.
For 2025, it's all about winning, especially after the passing of 28-year CEO Jim Irsay, adding even more motivation to accomplish the playoffs for the upcoming year.
The good news? General manager Chris Ballard fired away on improving the team with some big-time free agent signings, opting to give cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum new deals to secure their services for three and four years.
Ballard didn't stop there, adding depth at running back with Khalil Herbert, defensive tackle with Neville Gallimore, and cornerback with Corey Ballentine.
The Colts can't fall apart this year, or the franchise's fabric will likely look different in 2026. Ballard is heading into an unprecedented ninth year with little to show for his tenure with the team. If there was ever a time to answer the call, this is it for Ballard.
The team can improve from the first two years under Steichen, but the quarterback situation is critical to finding wins in 2025. Whether it's Richardson or Daniel Jones, this position has been a massive issue over the last few years, and the hope is that it's finally stabilized for the first time since 2018.
Indianapolis wants to climb the rankings from 23rd, as one of the worst spots on ESPN's list of squads. The Colts have the talent on both sides of the football to make it happen, but it's all dependent on the QB battle, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's ability to hit the ground running, and Steichen's play calling.
Expect Indianapolis' whole group to be as focused as ever to bring better results to the fans of the Circle City in 2025.
