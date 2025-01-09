Quarterbacks Colts Must Consider to Compete with Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts possess a highly talented quarterback in two-year field general, Anthony Richardson. However, competition brings out the best in everyone including NFL players.
Given Richardson's struggles during the 2024 campaign while acclimating to his sophomore season and the speed of NFL defenses, it might behoove the Colts to add a backup who will push the youngster to bring out the utmost in the former Florida Gator.
With that in mind, here are the top five free agent signal callers for the job.
Marcus Mariota
Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota knows Indy well from his time with the Tennessee Titans (2015-2019) but has since then had stints with Las Vegas Raiders (2020-2021), Atlanta Falcons (2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2023), and Washington Commanders (2024).
While Mariota's best playing days are behind him, he can provide a steady hand behind Richardson and is a dual-threat field general who can easily relate to the former fourth-overall pick from 2023.
Mariota's 2024 consisted of three starts where he completed 34/44 passes (77.3% completion) for 364 passing yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also tacked on 18 carries for 92 rushing yards (5.1 average) and another score on the ground.
Look for Mariota's name near the top of Shane Steichen's board for the next backup to Richardson.
Josh Dobbs
Five-year NFL pro Josh Dobbs fits what Indy would need behind Richardson as a signal-caller. Dobbs had a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 where he started eight games and completed 167/266 passes (62.8%) for 1,569 passing yards, eight touchdowns to five picks.
In 2024 Dobbs was a member of the San Francisco 49ers and tallied 32/47 passes (68.1%) for 361 yards, two touchdowns to as many interceptions. He also scrambled for two more rushing touchdowns on nine attempts.
Dobbs is an intelligent quarterback who can help Richardson dissect film and schemes, further assisting his development. This is a no-brainer for Indianapolis to pursue a reliable asset for their youngster under center like Dobbs.
Along with others, Dobbs' name will be highly sought across the league for a relief role, so the Colts might want to scoop him up before another suitor does first.
Jameis Winston
The former number one overall pick (2015) had a resurgence in 2024 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. While filling in for the injured Deshaun Watson, Winston was a gunslinger in his element, and it showed through his up-and-down numbers (13 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions, and a 61.1 completion percentage).
However, Winston's role as a hypothetical backup for the Colts is to be an insurance policy but also to utilize his incredible enthusiasm to support Richardson's growth as a passer. Winston is a true leader who is built to push a young QB at this stage in his career.
Winston does tend to put the ball in dire straits but won't in the sense of competitiveness. Also, given Richardson's issues with multiple injuries through his first two campaigns, Winston is arguably the most reliable backup to help Steichen's offense not miss a beat.
Winston has the experience and type of play to be intriguing for a relief role in the Circle City, we'll see if Chris Ballard is willing to pay top-level backup money to a player like the former Florida State Seminole.
Trey Lance
A former third-overall selection (2021), quarterback Trey Lance's career has been marred by injuries and unfortunate setbacks outside his control. However, he's only 24 years old and undoubtedly wants to start; and enter a fresh contract; this is where Indianapolis comes in.
Lance isn't like the others on this list before him, as he isn't experienced in the pros to teach Richardson much. Instead, his signing is to help Richardson realize that, even he, can be expendable in the NFL.
The harsh reality of a professional quarterback is there is always someone who can replace you, and it's no different for a player like Richardson heading into his third year with virtually no success.
Lance is likely outside of Indy's list of backups to sign post-Joe Flacco, but the former 49er is an option if Steichen wants to have a competition at signal-caller. But, if Indy takes a swing on him, Lance will be gunning for the starting role over Richardson, and maybe that's a good thing.
Justin Fields
This is the option to bring out the most in Richardson, as signing former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields will almost light a fire under Indy's investment.
Fields' career was largely unsupported by the hapless Chicago franchise, but alas, he's completed 684/1,119 passes (61.1%) for 7,780 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 31 picks. However, Fields' fantastic scrambling ability sticks out, rushing for 2,509 yards on 418 carries (6.0 average), and 19 scores.
Similar to Lance, Fields will outright push Richardson for the starting position, as he's only heading into year five at 25 years old and boasts 44 career starts. He also likely has the highest ceiling of any available free agent signal-caller.
If the Colts want to put Richardson on notice, this is the signing to make. While it's the most unlikely due to Field's market value from other possible teams, there's still the chance Indianapolis does this. We'll see if the former Ohio State Buckeye is on the Colts' radar.
