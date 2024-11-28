Colts May Get Back Critical Starter Against Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts had another long injury report featuring plenty of starters on Thursday ahead of their week 13 battle with the New England Patriots.
The Colts will likely be without Josh Downs to a shoulder injury, but it's still a slight possibility. Pass-catchers Ashton Dulin (ankle) and Alec Pierce (foot) didn't practice for a second straight day. Their injuries will be a few of the ones to monitor the closest with Indy's receiving room wearing thin if one or both can't suit up. The good news is that Michael Pittman Jr.'s back issue seems to be behind him after having a solid performance in week 12 against the Detroit Lions.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Center Tanor Bortolini is in concussion protocol and might not get the chance to clear in time for Sunday. Since Bortolini is the backup to Ryan Kelly (injured reserve - knee), this means third-string center and Colts veteran Danny Pinter is in line to start against the Patriots.
One of the biggest names on the report ahead of the Patriots is offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee). After missing the last three contests, it appears Raimann is on track to return. This is welcome news to Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson, as Raimann is one of Indy's most consistently good offensive linemen. If this happens, we'll see if Steichen decides to switch rookie Matt Goncalves over to right guard to relieve the struggling Dalton Tucker.
The Colts are in must-win mode against the Patriots when they hit the field in Foxborough. While New England isn't much of a threat with a new coach in Jerod Mayo and a rebuilding team led by quarterback Drake Maye, Indianapolis can ill-afford to overlook a team like the Patriots. Mayo has instilled a fighting mentality in his troops, so Steichen will need to have Richardson on point to get this win in hostile territory.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.