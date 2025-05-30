Colts' Critical X-Factor Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts are on the precipice of a critical campaign, where greatness is now demanded, given the two years under Shane Steichen have been as underwhelming as possible, with a 17-17 record to follow the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator since he became a head coach.
But Steichen can only do so much, as the Colts' quarterback situation is the biggest catalyst to winning. 2023 draft investment Anthony Richardson regressed in the worst way in 2024, falling apart in nearly every quarterback attribute outside of running the football.
Given how much is riding on what Richardson can do, it's no surprise that Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick at Pro Football Focus have him as the team's X-Factor.
"It’s truly now or never for Richardson in Indianapolis. He has a strong offensive line in front of him, a good running back in Jonathan Taylor and one of the better receiving corps in football. If he can’t become more accurate in Year 3, he could quickly be replaced by highly paid free-agent signing Daniel Jones."
The Colts likely didn't select Daniel Jones as their quarterback free agent acquisition, hoping he would start, but rather, understanding that the former New York Giants offensive commander has a lot riding on this season, too. Thus, it makes perfect sense to have him fight for the gig with Richardson.
Jones has had a brutal past few seasons, and this might be his last shot to be taken seriously as a starting quarterback. Through the 2023 and 24 seasons, Jones had a 3-13 record, 13 picks, and eight fumbles.
As for Richardson, he's played only 15 games in his two seasons and has 13 interceptions, 12 fumbles, and a 50.6 completion percentage. Richardson's 2024 was so bad that it's nearly impossible for him to be worse in his third campaign.
However, if Richardson can put it together, this is an offense to be aware of. Names like running back Jonathan Taylor, pass-catchers Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and tight end Tyler Warren, can give defenses issues.
Given the names on the offense to use as weaponry, the excuses for Richardson have ended. Also, the addition of Jones makes it apparent that the Colts aren't messing around with the quarterback position.
Everything Richardson does right (and especially wrong) will be under a microscope. Can the young talent answer the bell? He'll have to if he wants to avoid losing the duel and being relegated to a backup role without a fifth-year option with the Colts in sight.
