Colts 'Dream Scenario' for Anthony Richardson Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts are looking at their quarterback investment Anthony Richardson to make a stride in the right direction for his third campaign in the NFL. Up to this point, injuries and inconsistency have plagued the young signal-caller.
However, with the NFL draft fast-approaching, there is a chance to get another talented offensive weapon to help Richardson build positive momentum. The name that has stood out the most outside of Michigan's Colston Loveland is Penn State's Tyler Warren.
A name like Warren might change the landscape of Indy's offense for Shane Steichen to allow a dominant presence in the middle of the field and short game for easier completions. It needs to be mentioned that the Colts have a talented receiver corps led by Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. But adding Warren makes them even more dangerous.
A dream scenario involving Warren for Richardson plays out for Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano at 14th overall. Here's what Manzano thinks would qualify for that designation: A Warren selection to revive Richardson’s career.
"Richardson had a rocky second season partly because of his poor accuracy. He needs a playmaker closer to the line of scrimmage to help him establish a rhythm early in games. Warren can do that as the best pass-catching tight end in this draft. He can also be an asset in the running game as a polished blocker, another area that would benefit the mobile Richardson."
Richardson struggled with accuracy in 2024, but Warren can help alleviate this. Warren was the best tight end in college football, as indicated by winning the Mackey Award with 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Drafting Warren gives the Colts a true number one tight end after a 2024 campaign that featured complete voids in the position room from Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory. This can help morph the offense into something more potent to push defenses.
To complete this dream scenario, Richardson will need to win out the quarterback battle against Daniel Jones, who was signed to compete with the Florida alum and bring out the best in him. Indianapolis invested a fourth-overall selection in Richardson, so they want him to pan out, or it's a wasted selection.
Expect Chris Ballard and the Colts to do whatever is necessary to ensure Richardson becomes the starting quarterback they wanted before having to add another name behind him. However, getting Warren can help with this narrative.
The upcoming first round of the NFL draft on April 24th will be interesting to see when Indianapolis selects at 14th. While the squad doesn't typically trade up, especially in the first round, a player of Warren's pedigree might warrant a move if he's available a couple of spots ahead.
After missing on star tight end Brock Bowers last season, Indianapolis might be wise to trade up and make certain they secure Warren. Everything rides on the 2025 season for the Colts, so they might be more aggressive in the draft like they were in early free agency.
