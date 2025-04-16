Tyler Warren: TE1 in the 2025 Rookie Class



➖104 Receptions

➖1,233 Yards

➖8 TD’s



Notable Information:



➖2.8% Drop Rate (135 Targets)

➖61.9% Contested Catch Rate (21 Targets)



Dude has absurd hands, excels as a blocker, dominates in contested catches, and he’s 6’6, 257 lbs.. pic.twitter.com/NOFjQbAuIB