Colts Get Encouraging Win Total Projection
Training camp rolls on for the Indianapolis Colts, with the quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones still a toss up for who is ahead to start under center.
The Colts' 2025 season and the success that follows likely rest on what happens with this position battle, especially given that the Colts have found a way to win 17 games over the last two years without any consistency at the most important position in football.
As for betting on the Colts, it can be tedious with how up-and-down this squad has played since Shane Steichen took over as the head coach. As for FanDuel, the experts have Indianapolis at 7.5 wins, and CBS Sports' R.J. White believes the play is to bet the over in this situation.
"I have the Colts as right around a 7.5-win team this year, and while we have an Under 7.5 at +105 available as well, I'm more inclined to believe in Steichen and play the Over with the expectation that his offense is going to improve in one of two ways: either Anthony Richardson is going to play well enough to keep the starting job, or Daniel Jones will be an improvement over what Steichen has gotten from the QB position the last two years."
White brings up what everyone else is focusing on when it comes to the Colts: Can Richardson elevate to bring the offense to new heights? Or will Jones bring accuracy, consistency, and experience to Steichen's attack, giving it the best operation it's ever had?
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Starting with Richardson, he's had a mixed bag this year during his training camp practices. On Saturday, Richardson looked rough. Below is a brief rundown of Richardson's performance from Indianapolis Colts on SI.com's Jake Arthur.
"Richardson returned to the practice field in a full capacity on Saturday, which is a win in itself. However, the product on the field was not a good one. Oddly enough, his bad days all seem to be on Saturdays. Richardson was 1-of-6 (16.7%) during 11-on-11s, with a short slant to Alec Pierce."
As for Jones, he's had his fair share of solid performances like Richardson, as well as down days. But, Saturday was a good showing from the former New York Giants QB.
"He had a good day slinging the ball, going 5-of-6 during 11-on-11s, with completions to Tyler Warren and Anthony Gould, as well as touchdowns to Mo Alie-Cox (15 yards) and two to AD Mitchell (10 and five yards). During 7-on-7s, Jones also had a touchdown throw to Warren for 18 yards. For a guy who embraces the shorter, quicker, rhythmic throws, Saturday played well into Jones' hands."
The Colts are nearing a decision as to who will take over Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins for the home opener, so the remaining few practices and preseason games are huge for both quarterbacks to show out.
Indianapolis has gone over 7.5 wins the last two seasons, so betting the over with the victory total makes sense. But, it's definitely not a given with how shaky the next field general can be.
To guess which QB between Richardson and Jones has the leg up only brings on a headache, especially with how neither has a clear lead over the other. It will be important to keep a close eye on the most important and difficult decision of Steichen's career.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recommended Articles