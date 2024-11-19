Expert Reveals Colts QB Richardson's Biggest Question After Jets Win
On Sunday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts were reassured when the 2023 fourth-overall selection Anthony Richardson had a breakout performance against the New York Jets. In a recent article from ESPN detailing the biggest questions and takeaways from every week 11 contest, the Colts' entry does a deeper dive into Richardson's shining showing. The simple question is, "Did quarterback Anthony Richardson show progress in his return to the lineup?"
It was not perfect, but Richardson took a step in the right direction after two weeks on the bench. He was more rhythmic in his passing, more accurate with his throws and more in command of the offense. His final numbers -- 20-of-30 for 272 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions -- were a mixed bag. But he didn't turn the ball over, which had plagued him earlier in the season.- Stephen Holder | ESPN
Richardson was electric, especially as the game was coming to a close when Indianapolis needed plays to win. Most notably, Richardson took over in the red zone during the fourth quarter to catapult Indianapolis to a late lead over the Jets.
Holder continues in his breakdown of Richardson.
The other variable of note was coach Shane Steichen's adjusted playcalling. The offensive play selection seemed to mesh better with Richardson's skills, including a significant increase in designed quarterback runs.- Stephen Holder | ESPN
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As Stephen Holder mentions, Shane Steichen implemented plenty of runs and emphasized that often. While there were junctions in the game where Steichen should have started throwing a bit more, the result is all that matters. Jonathan Taylor struggled on 24 carries with just 57 yards (2.4 average), but Richardson led the ground attack with 2 touchdowns on 10 carries and 32 rushing yards (3.2 average).
The Colts have a tough matchup as they'll defend home turf against the red-hot Detroit Lions. If Richardson can carry over the momentum from defeating New York on the road, the Colts will have a chance to stay close to the Lions' super-powered offense led by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Richardson's prep this week will be key to building off a fantastic game that was the best of his young NFL career. We'll see what happens as the week unfolds following a much-needed win to push Indy to 5-6.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.