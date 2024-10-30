Colts Continue Falling in ESPN Power Rankings After Texans Loss
It is hard to believe the Indianapolis Colts' (4-4) 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans (6-2) came just three days ago.
Since the Colts were swept by the Texans, chaos has ensued around what is happening on W 56th Street. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that the Colts were benching starting quarterback Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco. Head coach Shane Steichen told the media on Monday that Indy was "evaluating everything," and the demotion of Richardson is a result of that evaluation.
As the Colts prepare to move forward with Flacco as their starter, Indy is still seen by the NFL Nation staff as a bottom-third team in the NFL. The Colts fell one spot in the ESPN NFL Power Rankings this week after the Texans' loss. The Colts dropped from 20th to 21st, the second week in a row that they have fallen in the rankings.
The Colts are the lowest ranked team in the power rankings that does not have a losing record. Two teams with losing records, the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-4), are actually ranked above the Colts, coming in at 19th and 20th, respectively. To climb the rankings, the Colts will need to string together a few wins in the upcoming weeks against very stiff competition.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The NFL Nation reporters were asked to identify each team's best offseason addition to include with the powere rankings. Stephen Holder chose rookie pass rusher Laiatu Latu as the team's best addition. While the sack numbers have not been there yet (two in eight games), Latu is affecting the quarterback in others ways and generating pressure at a high rate.
"Indianapolis had as quiet an offseason as any team in the NFL, so newcomers were scarce," Holder wrote. "But first-round draft choice Latu is showing flashes of being a staple for the Colts. He's third among rookies with 11 pressures and is second among first-year players with 17 pass rush wins. According to ESPN tracking, Latu's pressure has created three sacks even though he has faced double-teams on 20.3% of his pass rush snaps."
The Colts and Latu will try to get back in the win column this week as they take on the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) on Sunday Night Football. With a prime time game on deck, all eyes will be on Flacco to see if the Steichen and the Colts made the correct decision.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.