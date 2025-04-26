Colts' Hunter Wohler Pick Receives Draft Grade
The Indianapolis Colts drafted safety-turned-linebacker Hunter Wohler from Wisconsin with the 232nd overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL draft.
In 2023, Wohler was the nation's second-most valuable safety in the country according to Pro Football Focus' wins above-average metric. Wohler's 89.9 coverage grade was the second-best in the country in his junior season at the collegiate level.
What stands out about Wohler is his versatility. Per PFF, Wohler played snaps in the box, as a deep safety, on the defensive line, and in the slot in every year of his college career.
Wohler played as a safety in all four years of college, but was announced as a linebacker at the draft. His experience playing across the field and 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame makes him a clear-cut candidate to play as linebacker and special teams depth following the departure of Grant Stuard and E.J. Speed in free agency.
Wohler recorded a 9.55 RAS following the combine, ranking 50th among 1,083 strong safeties since 1987. Wohler was the third Colts pick with a 9.5 RAS or higher on day three of the draft, sticking out in the 3-cone drill (6.72s).
Over his past two seasons, Wohler has accumulated 191 total tackles, 12 passes defended, two interceptions, and one sack. In 2024, Wohler returned six punts for the Badgers, averaging nine yards per return.
He's led the Wisconsin defense in tackles since 2023, a reflection of his on-field energy and grit. Wohler will easily fit into the Colts' culture, whether it be at safety or at linebacker.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed another need and gave defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo another tool for next season. Indianapolis was in search of safety and linebacker depth, making Wohler an ideal pick in the seventh round.