Insider Reveals Colts Position in Trey Hendrickson Sweepstakes
The Indianapolis Colts have secured their defensive secondary by adding cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. However, this leaves a potential opening for more talent at the edge rusher position given Dayo Odeyingbo left for the Chicago Bears.
The big-ticket player has been Cincinnati Bengals game wrecker Trey Hendrickson. It was previously thought that nobody was in play to secure Hendrickson in a trade and the Bengals would retain him, along with superstar wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Colts are reportedly interested in landing the All-Pro defender coming off a league-leading 17.5 sacks.
"All eyes in Cincinnati now turn to Trey Hendrickson. As I reported Monday morning, the Bengals still hope to work out a deal with him despite granting permission to seek a trade. It won't be easy, but they haven't given up. One league source even suggested they should punt to 2026 and give him a one-year deal worth $30 million — though it's unclear if that would appease Hendrickson."
Hendrickson's asking price will be hefty, but worth it given he's accumulated an impressive 35 sacks in his last two seasons, and 70.5 in his last five campaigns.
Schultz continued.
"Sources indicate multiple teams, including the Indianapolis Colts— who have his former defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo — are interested in trading for him. However, satisfying both Hendrickson with a new contract and the Bengals with trade compensation is proving difficult — perhaps even impossible."
It's fair that Cincy wants a haul for Hendrickson, as he was the most consistent defender in 2024 for then-coordinator Lou Anarumo. The squad finished tied for 26th in the NFL in points allowed per game (25.5), so Hendrickson is a player that the Bengals either want to retain and build around or deal for multiple solutions to help stack talent in other areas.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Hendrickson wants around/over $30 million per year, which is a hefty price. The Colts can make it happen with their cap situation, but it will be trivial. Also, if this were to occur hypothetically, everyone can expect Indianapolis to forfeit a few high draft picks this year and/or next.
Putting Anarumo back with Hendrickson makes sense on paper, especially considering his best football has come under the tutelage of the veteran defensive coordinator. It's also worth noting that Hendrickson has ripped off a whopping four straight seasons (2021-2024) with Pro Bowl nominations under Anarumo.
This trade would change Indy's defense, as it would for any NFL team that can execute the deal with Cincy, but nobody should hold their breath. Chris Ballard has made many free agent deals and likely wants to hold onto draft picks if the asking price is too mountainous.
Schultz indicated that the Colts are interested, but it seems like attaining Hendrickson via trade will prove very difficult to accomplish. Given the money at stake and assets needed to trade away, I don't foresee the Colts landing Hendrickson.
However, Ballard understands his job is on the line, along with Shane Steichen's. Everything hinges on the success of the 2025 season, and Hendrickson is a player who can join a room with Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu to elevate Anarumo's defensive front.
It will be a potential move to keep an eye on but seems a deal for Hendrickson might be farther from happening than closing.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.