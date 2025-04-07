Colts Interested In Intriguing, Versatile Pass-Rusher
"Multiple" is a term that comes up often when people within the NFL discuss new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense.
Anarumo wants to throw multiple looks at offenses before the snap and throughout the game, and he wants players who can perform multiple tasks.
That is likely why the Colts have shown interest in Illinois defender Seth Coleman, who worked out for NFL scouts at his pro day as a defensive lineman and off-ball linebacker. Horseshoe Huddle previously mentioned that Coleman would be attending the Colts' local pro day, but that isn't the extent of the team's contact with the Illinois defender.
"We had scouts from 28 teams at the pro day," Coleman told Justin Melo of The Draft Network. "I spoke with the Green Bay Packers, Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
"I did go through some drills as an off-ball linebacker at my pro day," Coleman explained. "That was in addition to my work as a defensive end. I’m not really sure where teams see me at the next level. The more you can do, the better. Wherever they put me, I’ll put my best foot forward."
Coleman (6'3-1/2", 246, 34" arms) is an intriguing athlete who may hear his name called near the end of the draft or will be a priority free agent. At the Fighting Illini pro day, he ran a 4.70 in the 40, had a 7.56 three-cone, a 36.5" vertical, and a 10'3" broad jump.
He spent six years in Champaign, playing in three games as a true freshman in 2019 before ultimately redshirting. Coleman then started four games in 2020 and three in 2021 before becoming a full-time starter in 2022. In all, he started 42 games at defensive end and outside linebacker and totaled 183 tackles (28 for loss), 15.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 15 pass breakups.
It's hard to say whether the Colts would want him at defensive end or off-ball linebacker, although in Anarumo's system, Coleman is more likely to be an end. Depth is needed behind Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis, as Isaiah Land, Jacob Phillips, and Durell Nchami are the only other ends on the roster.
Coleman will join his fellow NFL Draft hopefuls at the Colts' local pro day this Tuesday.