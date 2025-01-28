Colts' Internal Free Agent Profiles: Julian Blackmon
The Indianapolis Colts selected Julian Blackmon in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He burst on to the scene as a rookie, logging two interceptions and six pass deflections in his debut season under then-defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Blackmon's following two seasons would be marred by injury, however, as the promising safety tore his achilles in week seven of the 2021 season. He returned to the starting lineup the following season but would go on to miss another month of play due to an ankle injury. After appearing in 918 defensive snaps as a rookie, Blackmon only played 1,096 snaps in the following two seasons combined.
Blackmon appeared to turn it around in year four under Gus Bradley. He was moved to strong safety prior to the season and had his best stretch of play to date, logging four interceptions and eight pass deflections in 15 games played. He was re-signed to a one year extension in the offseason as a result.
Despite the promising play a season ago, Blackmon struggled after returning to free safety. He did finish the year with three interceptions and four pass deflections, but the missed tackles and poor run fits plagued his play all season long. It was later revealed after the season that he had been playing through a torn labrum since week two against the Green Bay Packers.
In five seasons with the Colts, Blackmon has started 62 of 84 possible games. He has 10 career interceptions and is still relatively young at just 26 years old.
The Case For Re-Signing
Blackmon has been a fairly consistent producer for the Colts in his four years with the team. Aside from this past year, he has been one of the premier playmakers on the defense in the games that he has appeared in. Last year could potentially be excused even considering that he was dealing with a major injury in his shoulder since week two.
He was an excellent player for this defense in 2023 as a strong safety, finishing fourth among all safeties in the league with 19 stops in the run game according to Pro Football Focus. While Nick Cross was certainly an upgrade over him this past season, it's hard to fault a player for being moved out of position due to lack of depth on the roster.
With Lou Anarumo coming into town, Blackmon could find himself back in a similar role that he played in 2023. Cross will certainly be the strong safety, but Blackmon could maybe settle in as a rotational depth piece subbing in on dime looks and multiple safety sets. Anarumo's three safety set usage is infinitely higher than Bradley's was the past four seasons in Indy.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
With Blackmon coming off of another year plagued by injuries and underperforming as a starter, he shouldn't command much a contract on the open market. If the Colts can get him back on a similar prove-it type of deal as last offseason, he could be a fine backup safety to have behind Cross and a different option at free safety.
It may be a rarity in his career, but a healthy Blackmon in the right role is still a good football player, even if we didn't see it this past season.
The Case Against Re-Signing
The best ability in the NFL is availability and, sadly, Blackmon has missed too much time due to injury in recent seasons. These injuries haven't been one-off occurrences either, there have been a few pretty serious injuries mixed in over the years.
Obviously there was the achilles injury that caused him to miss a majority of the 2021 season. He also had a knee injury prior to his rookie season, an ankle sprain in 2022, season-ending shoulder surgery in 2023, and another shoulder injury with the torn labrum in 2024. There was also a back injury that was a concern in 2021 prior to the achilles tear.
There is reason to question if Blackmon truly can be the same player that he has been over the years. Injuries take a toll on pro athletes, and a player with this many concerning injuries does raise some eyebrows. On top of that, his play simply wasn't good enough in 2024.
The torn labrum absolutely played a factor in his drop off in play, but he still went out there on Sundays and struggled to get the job done. Going forward, the Colts need a legit difference-maker at free safety for Anarumo's scheme, and it's hard to have faith in Blackmon being that guy. Whether it's injuries or recent play, Blackmon hasn't given the Colts any reason to believe that he should get another shot at that starting position.
The Final Verdict
Blackmon is a talented safety who has struggled to stay healthy in the NFL. He looked promising early in his career, but injuries and inconsistencies have seemingly zapped any excitement to be had in the, still, relatively young player.
If the Colts can get him back on a near-veteran minimum type of deal, he could be worth re-signing. Rolling the dice on his health and being a surprise contributor could be a good plan if he isn't handed the starting job out of camp.
However, this just feels like a relationship that needs a separation. Blackmon needs a fresh start elsewhere to see if he can put together a strong healthy season and the Colts need to break the habit of running it back with their previously drafted guys. For those reasons, I'm personally out on re-signing Blackmon this offseason.
VERDICT: LET HIM WALK
OTHER IN-HOUSE FREE AGENTS
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.