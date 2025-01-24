Colts' Internal Free Agent Profiles: Grant Stuard
The Indianapolis Colts acquired linebacker Grant Stuard and a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick just days before the start of the 2022 NFL season. In Stuard's three seasons with the team, he has been a consistent special teams ace on all four units.
Stuard was brought to Indianapolis purely for his special teams ability and the veteran player hasn't disappointed. He led the team in special teams tackles in 2022 and has ranked in the top two on the team in special teams snaps in each of the past three seasons. His role on defense also increased a good bit this past season.
After totaling just 58 total snaps on defense in his first two seasons with the team, Stuard's defensive snap count climbed up to 229 in 2024. He logged his first career start in the NFL against the Miami Dolphins, hitting 18 tackles in the Colts' victory. He continued to see a few snaps at SAM linebacker the rest of the season, finishing the year with 40 tackles on defense in a limited role.
At 26 years old, Stuard is an energizer bunny type of player with a clear role on special teams. Is that clear role enough to re-sign him to the roster?
The Case for Re-Signing
In a year where the Colts' defense faced a lot of questions around effort and motivation, Stuard consistently gave his all every Sunday. He may not be as talented as other players on the roster, but he makes up for it by playing every snap at 100 miles per hour and constantly working.
His showing against the run-heavy Dolphins showcased what he brings to a football team. He finished the game with 18 tackles, including a big forced fumble late, and was easily the Colts' biggest star of the week. He's not an every down player in this league, but his old-school, thumper mentality was perfect for that particular gameplan.
He is also a core leader on special teams and a guy other players look up to. Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason said this back in 2023 when talking about Stuard sitting in on meetings and keeping an open dialogue:
That doesn’t mean we take different ideas or things that they have, but some of our top guys like Grant (Stuard) was in here earlier today. He usually comes in and spends extra time going through things for the special teams game plan. There are sometimes we like a couple different things. We might bounce ideas off him and ‘What’s the best way to coach this,’ and what role does he think he can fit in maybe a certain scheme or some things. We’ll bounce some of those things off him and give them some ownership at times as well for sure.
The Case Against Re-Signing
Stuard is in a weird spot with the Colts where he hasn't particularly been good enough on special teams to warrant a big contract and he's certainly not a player that should have a big role on defense. The past two years, Stuard leads the Colts with 10 missed tackles on special teams.
A lot of what Stuard does for the special teams unit can't be quantified in the stat sheet, but statistically speaking, Segun Olubi has surpassed him as a punt/kick coverage player. Olubi has out-snapped and outperformed him on special teams the past two seasons. There is certainly a role for more than one linebacker on special teams, but if Stuard wants a decent deal, it may be better to stick with guys like Olubi and Cameron McGrone instead.
Regarding Stuard as a defensive player, the Miami showing was great. He is the type of player that can thrive in a game like that where passing really isn't an option for the opponent. If the opposition has any sembleance of a passing game though, Stuard shouldn't be on the field. He was a great story this season but his performance on defense really isn't worth more than that.
The Final Verdict
Stuard is a solid special teams player who plays with the physical edge other players on the Colts lack. Aside from those intangibles though, it's hard to envision retaining the veteran linebacker. The team has more athletic, cost-controlled options behind him and he will probably command a contract slightly higher than the team should pay.
If the Colts can get him back on a deal worth $1-2 million dollars per year, then that is certainly worth it. If a potential deal starts to creep up to high-end special teamer money though, it may be best to let the veteran walk. McGrone and Olubi are more than capable of filling his role on special teams on much cheaper deals.
VERDICT: LET HIM WALK
