Colts' Jonathan Taylor Staking Claim for Best RB in the NFL
Death, taxes, and Jonathan Taylor breaking one off.
Those have been about the only guarantees in life for fans of the Indianapolis Colts since Taylor became a Colt in 2020. Sunday was no different, as Taylor continued his fantastic start to the 2025 season against the Tennessee Titans.
Taylor ripped off 102 yards on 17 carries (6.0 avg) and three touchdowns to help vault the Colts to a 41-20 victory at Nissan Stadium. The dominant victory over their AFC South foes brings the Colts to 3-0 as the team stakes its claim for one of the best teams in the NFL.
Meanwhile, Taylor's play through the first three weeks has the former All-Pro staking his claim to be considered the best running back in the league yet again.
"I don't think it's really a question at this point. I think he's the best back in the league," Zaire Franklin declared. "Just his combination of power, speed, change of direction. He's been making plays from the backfield. And honestly, I think the biggest improvement that he's made is in his pass protection. I noticed that in training camp. He's a complete back. There's nobody else playing like him right now."
It's hard to argue with Franklin's statement, as Taylor is off to his best start in years. After three weeks, Taylor ranks first in the NFL in rushing yards (338), tied for first in total touchdowns (four), tied for third in rushing touchdowns (three), and tied for second in rushes longer than 20 yards (two).
The sixth-year pro has not been this dominant since 2021, when he was a First-Team All-Pro and was the runner-up for NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
It's that type of domination that will have opposing defensive coordinators keying in on Taylor early and often. The Titans tried to do just that, loading the box and forcing the Colts to find other ways to beat them. Taylor only had 28 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
"Teams will probably tend to do that, but it's just about taking what they give you," Taylor explained. "Trying to be as efficient as possible, eliminating those negative runs until eventually, you wear them down."
While Taylor struggled to get going early, the Colts still found ways to score. A pick-six by Kenny Moore II on the game's initial drive and two field goals by Spencer Shrader gave the Colts a 20-6 lead heading into halftime.
Daniel Jones also continued his high level of play, leading the Colts up and down the field with accurate passes through the air and by escaping pressure with his legs.
In the past, teams have been able to focus all of their attention on Taylor to stop the Colts' offense. Now, with Jones playing at his best and how head coach Shane Steichen can attack defenses in multiple ways, those days look to be no longer.
"It's all about playing complementary football, not only offense and defense, but also within the offense," Taylor elaborated. "Guys in the backfield, we got to help the guys on the perimeter. Guys on the perimeter have to help us in the backfield. And we all have to help Daniel in order to make sure we're all in our spots executing our assignments.
"So executing that throughout a game is, I think, is very critical because everyone and every position is going to have their time, their moment in the game where, 'Hey, we need you guys to come up big.'"
For Taylor, those moments came in the second half. It started on the first drive of the third quarter when Taylor took a carry to the left and leveled cornerback L'Jarius Sneed into the ground with a devastating stiff arm, drawing a reaction from the home crowd.
The drive ended two plays later with a 20-yard strike from Jones to Michael Pittman Jr. for a touchdown.
The next possession for the Colts saw them driving again, getting the ball just past midfield. Steichen dialed up an old-school iso play for Taylor on second-and-four at the 46-yard line, with Tyler Warren at fullback as the lead blocker.
Warren picked up his block perfectly and let Taylor do the rest, juking and spinning away from defenders as he broke multiple tackles on the way to a long touchdown, breaking any resemblance of will the Titans had left.
It was a spectacular run that only a few guys on the planet can make. However, in typical Taylor fashion, he was only interested in talking about the guys who paved the way for him to make the play.
"For him to be able to execute it like that, that's big time," Taylor said about Warren. "Especially asking a rookie to do that, and that's why those plays and those runs happen when each and every single man (blocks), whether it's up front or on the edges. You guys seen (Michael) Pittman all day. That's how those runs happen."
Taylor tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the deal for a Colts team that has not experienced this kind of start since 2009. The Colts offense is off to a record start as well, scoring more points than any team in the Indianapolis era through three games. And Taylor is a big reason for that.
"It was awesome," Steichen admitted about Taylor's performance. "Three touchdowns on the ground. The offensive line paved the way for him. That big-time run there at the end, that was the old-school iso play. ... It was a hell of a job up front. (Tyler) Warren leading, and then obviously 28 breaking the tackles and getting through there for the big run, it was fun."
"I think (Taylor) makes it a lot easier being able to pop those explosive runs," Jones stated. "And then in the red zone, he's done a great job finishing in the end zone. Yeah, and the ability to run it down there is huge and he's done a great job."
Taylor playing at his best not only makes the Colts one of the most dangerous rushing teams in the NFL – something they have been since Taylor arrived – but also more multiple in the passing game.
Taylor has taken a noticeable step in pass protection through the first three weeks, picking up free blitzers on multiple occasions and giving Jones enough time to deliver the ball accurately downfield.
Taylor has also improved as a receiver out of the backfield, making him a true every-down back. Jones has not been shy about checking the ball down to Taylor and letting him go to work in space. The running back is on pace to set career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
By Year 6, most running backs are who they are at this point in their careers. However, Taylor has taken it upon himself to add more layers to his game than ever before. And that makes the Colts offense even more dangerous.
Taylor and the Colts will have another opportunity to keep the train rolling as they head out west to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. It'll be a solid test for Taylor and the Colts' rushing attack, as the Rams are 12th in the NFL in run defense, allowing 103 yards per game.
But while the rest of us may be talking about where Taylor ranks across the league, his only focus is getting another victory.
"Really all that matters to me is winning games," Taylor smiled. "Whether people want to believe that we're a top offense or not, all that matters is just to keep stacking wins. And as long as we keep stacking wins, the record will speak for itself."
As long as Taylor looks like the best version of himself, he should be considered the best version of any running back in the NFL.