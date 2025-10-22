Colts' Lou Anarumo Gives Kudos to Monstrous Defensive Tandem
Everyone is talking about Shane Steichen's Indianapolis Colts offense and its dominance over seven games. It's not out of the realm to say it's the main reason the Colts have snowplowed the competition to get to the top of the NFL.
However, Lou Anarumo's defense has quietly complemented the offense perfectly and deserves praise for its operation despite injuries to the cornerback and defensive end rooms. But after the Colts' Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, two players on the defense stand out.
Those talents are DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.
Anarumo was asked about his thoughts on one of the most effective defensive tackle duos in the NFL, and had nothing but incredibly high praise for his set of interior monsters.
“Well, I just think that what they force other teams to – how they force other teams to kind of game plan for those two. And as we mentioned – as one of you guys mentioned earlier about just setting the protections to Grove (Grover Stewart) or to Buck (DeForest Buckner) and then you can do some things off of that."
Starting with Buckner, he asserted his dominance against the Chargers, and put together an encapsulation of what he provides every game day for Indianapolis' defense.
Buckner was unstoppable in the game, scoring two sacks on Justin Herbert and generating a total of nine pressures out of the defense's 37 for the game. In the year, Buckner has a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 74.4, three sacks, 36 tackles, and seven tackles for loss.
It's no surprise to see Buckner having another solid year, and the three-time Pro Bowler will likely continue that type of play for the rest of the 2025 season.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Anarumo continued on the defensive duo.
"But they are impactful on all downs which is important. Buck played far near 60-some-odd snaps last week which is high and we just – with the injuries that we had, he ended up having to do that. But those guys are just a force inside and we move Buck around. He played some man the other day, so all the things that he can do. And the two of them are a big, big part of a reason why we're where we're at today.”
Now, the one the Colts call 'Big Grove.'
Stewart doesn't have the same eye-popping defensive tackle numbers as his counterpart Buckner, but provides immense power and skill against opponents ground attacks. However, against the Chargers, Stewart showed he's capable of more than just run-stuffing.
Stewart had a tipped pass of Herbert that he ended up catching for a big interception that completely stopped any momentum LA had built up on the drive.
In the year, Stewart has been his usual self against the run, posting a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 71.1 (28th out of 196 defensive tackles). However, Stewart has also been a tackling machine, stacking 23 in seven games, as well as three tackles for loss and three sacks.
Buckner and Stewart are the catalysts behind Indy's seventh-ranked rush defense (632 rushing yards allowed) and will continue to force opposing offenses to pivot game plans once they generate momentum and begin becoming a problem.
If the Colts want to continue their incredible run, Buckner and Stewart must keep up the performances in the defensive trenches. They've already been doing it for years, and are finally a part of a team that looks like a full-fledged playoff/Super Bowl contender.