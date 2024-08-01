Colts Madden 25 Player Ratings: Cornerbacks, Tight Ends, and STs
It is that time of year when EA Sports reveals their player ratings for the upcoming release of their Madden NFL franchise.
Madden 25 is the 35th installment of the only officially licensed NFL simulation football game. Every year, players wonder what their ratings are and compare them to the rest of the NFL. While some are satisfied with their ratings, most players believe they have been snubbed.
On Thursday, EA Sports released the ratings for all cornerbacks, tight ends, and special teams in the game. At cornerback, Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets sits at the top at 97 overall. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is the highest-rated tight end at 99 overall. For special teams, Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is tops at kicker with an 88 overall, while A.J. Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders takes the highest-rated punter crown at 85 overall.
Here are the initial ratings for the Indianapolis Colts cornerbacks, tight ends, and special teams players as we break down each group.
Cornerbacks
Kenny Moore II - 86 overall (T-19 among CBs)
JuJu Brents - 74 overall
Darrell Baker Jr. - 69 overall
Jaylon Jones - 69 overall
Dallis Flowers - 67 overall
Micah Abraham - 67 overall
Ameer Speed - 65 overall
Chris Lammons - 63 overall
The Madden 25 rating adjusters finally get something right by including Kenny Moore II among the top 20 cornerbacks in the NFL. Moore had a bounce-back 2023 campaign that saw the veteran cornerback register 93 tackles and three interceptions. Moore also received a three-year, $30 million extension this offseason, briefly making him the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.
Outside of Moore, the Colts' cornerback room did not receive great ratings. JuJu Brents at a 74 overall makes sense, as he only played half of his rookie season due to injury. However, Madden has Jaylon Jones and Dallis Flowers, who are currently fighting for the other starting cornerback spot, rated less than or equal to Darrell Baker Jr. Baker has an uphill battle to make the Colts roster, let alone be the third-highest-rated cornerback for the Colts.
The rating adjusters should probably watch a few more Colts games to get an actual sense of the ratings for Indy's cornerback room.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tight Ends
Mo Alie-Cox - 73 overall
Jelani Woods - 70 overall
Kylen Granson - 69 overall
Eric Tomlinson - 66 overall
Drew Ogletree - 65 overall
Will Mallory - 65 overall
While tight end may be one of the most competitive position groups for the Colts in real life, Madden 25 sees the room as one of the weakest for the team. Mo Alie-Cox receives the highest rating of all Colts tight ends despite hauling in just 13 catches for 161 yards a season ago. Alie-Cox is still the best run-blocking tight end on the Colts roster, but he is used as a backup at this point in his career.
The other ratings for the Colts tight end group do not make much sense either. Jelani Woods is ranked higher than Kylen Granson despite missing all last season with hamstring injuries. Granson has been the best pass-catching tight end for the Colts for the last two seasons. Eric Tomlinson, who likely will not make the team, is rated higher than Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory, two young players who produced last season and the Colts are high on.
Special Teams
Matt Gay - 78 overall (T-11th among Ks)
Rigoberto Sanchez - 74 overall
Luke Rhodes - 31 overall (Listed as TE)
A solid special teams group for the Colts receives underrated marks yet again. While Matt Gay finished tied for fifth in field goals made, his 80% accuracy in 2023 hurt his ratings. Rigoberto Sanchez is not even in the top 20 of punters despite finishing tied for ninth in net average per punt.
Finally, it is past time for Madden to make long snapper a position in the game. An All-Pro level long snapper like Luke Rhodes should not be subjected to a 31 overall rating.
Madden 25 is available for pre-order and will be released on August 16.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.