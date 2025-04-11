Colts Have Mountainous Improvements to Make
The Indianapolis Colts have to put up or shut up in 2025 to keep names like head coach Shane Steichen, quarterback Anthony Richardson, and general manager Chris Ballard in their respective positions.
After finishing two straight mediocre seasons at 9-8 (2023) and 8-9 (2024), it's time for Indianapolis to win over 10 games, press for the playoffs, and possibly win the winnable AFC South. With so much riding on the 2025 season, it might be why Ballard went out and snagged players like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum in free agency.
Regardless, everything currently standing for the Colts rides on this campaign's potential success. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin agrees that the Colts are under immense pressure to make things happen progressively and now.
"After a 9-8 debut, his (Steichen) Colts dropped to 8-9 amid a flurry of messy quarterback swaps in 2024. Even worse: His offense hinges on a near-miraculous leap from either incumbent youngster Anthony Richardson or former New York Giants castoff Daniel Jones under center."
Benjamin sounds bleak, and for good reason. While there are many factors to Indy leaping forward in 2025, everything falls on the shoulders of the Richardson vs. Daniel Jones competition. In short, Jones was signed to a one-year, $14 million deal to push Richardson into a better version of himself through a QB duel.
While Richardson struggled in 2024 and took several steps backward as a field general, Jones wasn't much better. He also finished his last two seasons with the New York Giants at 3-13, a record no team wants to boast after watching their then-franchise quarterback flop. Jones was released and signed as a backup to Sam Darnold by the Minnesota Vikings.
Now, he's a Colts quarterback and believes Indianapolis gives him the best chance to win a starting gig again.
Benjamin continues on the messy situation that brings the Colts so much pressure.
"General manager Chris Ballard, meanwhile, is even riper for reevaluation; he's survived two coaching changes while cycling through countless quarterbacks post-Andrew Luck. The Colts have won precisely one playoff game in the eight years of Ballard's direction. They're overdue."
The phrase 'they're overdue' is as vibrant as a bundle of lit dynamite. Ballard needs to have a closer eye on him than Steichen or Richardson by a country mile. Ballard has been the GM in the Circle City for eight years going on his ninth season and has a losing record (62-69-1) with only two trips to the playoffs and a lone postseason victory.
If the Colts don't want everything to collapse around the current setup, it's time to win consistently and play better. The aforementioned free-agent signings, paired with the addition of Lou Anarumo, are a great step in the right direction. Now, it's time for the NFL draft to yield more talent to help build a team that has to answer the bell.
However, the quarterback situation is the zenith of this happening. Regardless of who starts, if this position looks like either Richardson or Jones did last year, it's completely over and the house will be demolished to the studs outside of some younger players or prominent names.
The pressure is on Ballard like never before, and while Steichen and Richardson need to be better, the tenured front office leader has the shortest leash of all.
