Pair of Tight Ends Possible Colts Trade Targets
The Indianapolis Colts desperately need a tight end and will likely address this in the NFL draft. However, there are other ways to fill this need, like a possible trade to get the talent Indy needs to lift the position in the right direction.
In a CBS Sports article discussing possible trades that might impact the NFL draft, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer find themselves on the list.
Here's what Jeff Kerr had to say about Goedert:
"The Eagles continue to say Goedert is still on their roster right now, but the veteran tight end has one year remaining on his contract and an extension isn't likely. Philadelphia could seek one of the top end tight ends in this draft, which may lead to an eventual Goedert trade for more picks," wrote Kerr.
"Getting a good pick for Goedert (Day 2) is likely for the Eagles, or they could use Goedert to develop his eventual successor in 2025. The Eagles always appear to be one step ahead of the curve, so a Goedert trade wouldn't be surprising."
Colts head coach Shane Steichen was the offensive coordinator from 2021-2022, where Goedert caught 111 passes for 1,532 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Goedert is 30 years old with seven years of NFL experience, so a trade might not make sense.
However, given his ties to Steichen, it might pay off immediately; the only question is how long he can impact the offense in the way needed. Still, the age and recent injuries likely keep Indy off the table for a trade for Goedert.
However, the other candidate, Las Vegas tight end Mayer, might be a more likely scenario.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Here's what Kerr said about Mayer:
"With Brock Bowers having arguably the greatest rookie season for a tight end in NFL history, there's little use for the Raiders to keep Mayer around. Mayer is heading into his third season, as the former second-round pick has 48 career catches on just 72 targets over his two seasons," Kerr said.
"The Raiders may not be able to get much for Mayer, but he's proven he can start in the NFL. The Raiders have a generational tight end, making the 23-year-old Mayer expendable."
Mayer won't cost the Colts much, and the upside is there. Kerr mentions that Mayer hasn't made much of an impact as a pass-catcher, and now with Brock Bowers in the building, it seems that Mayer's time with Las Vegas is winding down.
The Colts might still need to draft a tight end if they do trade for Mayer, but that also means the team will have five prominent names in the room: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Mayer, and the next draft pick.
This scenario would warrant a tough choice from the Colts, who may need to part ways with one of those names. Given the lack of production from Mallory, he's the player who sticks out the most as a possibility to be parted ways with.
The Colts have the NFL draft in just five days, and the assumption is that tight end is their selection in the first round. But, rule nothing out, as Chris Ballard is likely on his last leg as the general manager for the Colts if he can't succeed in 2025.
Recommended Articles