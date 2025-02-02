Colts Predicted to Address Two Massive Needs in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into the 2025 offseason with holes and voids on their roster that need additional talent to be successful in year three of head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson.
General manager Chris Ballard will undoubtedly address some of these roster needs through the upcoming NFL draft. With so many directions Indy can go, mock drafts are good to get a general idea of who might be available at the 14th overall selection.
NFL Stock Exchange featuring Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers did a two-round mock and had dynamic selections for Indianapolis. We'll start with the first-round selection.
Rd 1-14th Overall | Tyler Warren - Tight End
It's not difficult to see how Penn State's top tight end Tyler Warren can help change the Colts' offense. Last season Indy had arguably the worst tight end group, tallying a mere 39 catches as a position room.
Warren dominated in 2024 with a ridiculous 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards (11.9 average) and 12 all-purpose scores (eight receiving, four rushing). However, as Rogers mentions on the show, Warren can help Steichen's offense in several ways.
Good luck stopping a run game where you have Anthony Richardson as a threat as a runner, Jonathan Taylor a threat as a runner, and then Tyler Warren with the ability to play on the line of scrimmage, block in the run game, but also release off the line of scrimmage and run the seam for you.- Connor Rogers | NFL Stock Exchange
It's not the controversial selection or anything that fans haven't heard, but Indy desperately needs more at tight end.
Warren might be a serious threat as a receiver, but he can also block in-line, be put out in the slot for mismatches, and operate as a scoring threat in the red zone, as Rogers also points out.
This has a chance to be one of the best red zone offenses in the NFL.- Connor Rogers | NFL Stock Exchange
Keep an eye on Warren's status when the Colts select at 14; that's if they don't trade up or down. If the Colts are sitting on the clock and Warren is on the board, there's a high likelihood that Ballard can't pass up the potential game-changer at tight end.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Rd 2-45th Overall | Xavier Watts - Safety
The general thought is that Indy won't keep Julian Blackmon for the 2025 season. If that happens, the Colts will need a free safety to pair with the 2024 breakout player Nick Cross (strong safety). Enter Notre Dame's Xavier Watts.
Watts is a true ball-hawk who shined in 2024 with 82 tackles (four for loss), 10 passes defended, and six interceptions for 136 return yards and a defensive touchdown. As Sikkema points out, Watts is a player who flies to the football with haste.
Just somebody who was always around the football, was always looking to make the biggest play- Trevor Sikkema | NFL Stock Exchange
After posting PFF marks of 89.7 overall, 89.5 coverage, and 79.5 run defense, it's clear why NFL Stock Exchange took Watts with the 45th overall selection.
Lou Anarumo's defensive success is predicated on how the safeties and defensive backs perform. Watts and Cross might turn into one of the most exciting safety duos if they can hit their hypothetical stride as a cohesive unit.
These selections are so good for the Colts because they address two pressing needs for the offensive and defensive side of the football. As previously mentioned, there are other places on the roster the Colts have to add to, but tight end and safety are among the top.
We'll see how the Indianapolis front office decides to drive during the 2025 NFL draft, as the franchise's future hangs in the balance. Nailing free agency and the draft is of paramount importance for Ballard.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.