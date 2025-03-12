Colts' New QB Named 'Winner' of Free Agency
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has already fulfilled many of his offseason promises, including bringing in a new quarterback to fuel a competition for the starting spot.
The Colts signed former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones on the second day of free agency. Jones, 27, decided to head to Indianapolis for a chance to win over the starting job from Anthony Richardson.
Richardson struggled in his second season at the professional level, starting just 11 games and throwing for eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Colts failed to make the playoffs, forcing Ballard to take action to improve his roster before he lost his job. The team decided Jones would be the best bang for their buck, bringing him in early in the offseason.
Now that he has an opportunity to play real minutes, NFL columnist Judy Battista feels that Jones walked away from free agency as a "winner".
"In less than four months, Jones has gone from being released by the Giants to serving in a backup job with the Vikings to purportedly having a chance to be the starter in Indianapolis," wrote Battista. "Frankly, though, it's still hard to say just how open the competition truly will be, considering how many people inside the Colts building are tied to drafting Richardson. Jones, a former top-10 pick himself, now has a chance to be this season's Geno Smith or Sam Darnold."
In his last two seasons, Jones has started 16 games. He's won just three of those while throwing for 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Another stat that sticks out is Jones and Richardson have the 31st and 32nd-ranked passer ratings over the past two years. Even though the Colts signed someone new, it doesn't mean the problem is solved.
Indy will need to develop both quarterbacks and play the hot hand when the season rolls around. While it's likely that Richardson comes out as the starter thanks to his experience within the system, anything is possible. At the end of the day, Jones has revived his starting odds and will walk into the summer with a chance of taking over the reins.
