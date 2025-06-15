Colts Get Dismal Win Projection
The Indianapolis Colts are doing their best to re-establish a winning culture that hasn't existed since the 2020 campaign, when they last achieved a spot in the postseason. This lack of success can't happen again with the leash on Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard so short at this juncture.
There's a new sense of urgency in the building from Steichen and Ballard, especially after adding critical talent to the roster through free agency and the NFL draft, addressing several areas of need on the depth chart. Also, the Colts acquired well-respected defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to bring new life to the unit.
Now, all the Colts need is stability under center at the quarterback position, and things can shape out to equate to playoff football. Fans, players, and the front office are starved of a postseason berth and can't miss it again this year.
However, there's always a chance Indianapolis goes back to its recent ways and wins around eight or nine games, which isn't generally enough to continue playing meaningful football when the regular season draws to a close in Week 18.
Per Pro Football Focus and Mason Cameron, the Colts have considerable betting odds to fall into this mediocre win category again. The prediction? A meager 7.5, which would mean a fifth-straight year without playoff contention. For reference, odds are provided by FanDuel.
Cameron highlights what must go right for the Colts to overcome a paltry 7.5 victories.
"Tyler Warren profiles as the perfect addition to Shane Steichen's offense, and he joins an already strong group of offensive weapons that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce. Whoever is under center in Indianapolis will have the firepower to succeed."
As Cameron points out, Indianapolis isn't short on offensive weapons. Michael Pittman Jr. dealt with a major back injury, but is ready to bounce back in 2025 as one of the most prominent targets in the passing attack. Josh Downs emerged as the team-leader in receptions (72) while playing just 14 games.
Alec Pierce led the NFL as an explosive threat with 22.3 yards per catch to total out at 824 receiving yards. Running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,431 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns while logging a second career Pro Bowl nomination. As for rookie tight end Tyler Warren, he hasn't played a snap but will likely easily take over as the top tight end in Steichen's offense.
Whether Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, Indianapolis has immense offensive potential. The excuses for either field general are gone with this offensive assembly. The Colts also have a solid, promising offensive line, with the only question marks being new starters Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (guard).
Indy must do better than seven, eight, or nine wins if they want to be taken seriously, and if multiple names desire to keep their jobs with the team. The Colts have done what is necessary to improve the team from top to bottom, and the new ownership under Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson is ready for their squad to finally make the postseason.
We'll see what happens as the team rests ahead of a massive training camp before the 2025 regular season.
