Two Colts Starters Out, Another Up in Air for Broncos Tilt
Indianapolis Colts cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Jones have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Ward suffered a concussion in last week's win against the Miami Dolphins, and Jones re-aggravated a hamstring injury while running in punt coverage.
Colts' Injury Report
- CB Charvarius Ward (Concussion) - DNP, Out
- CB Jaylon Jones (Hamstring) - DNP, Out
- RB Tyler Goodson (Elbow) - FULL, Questionable
- DE Laiatu Latu (Hamstring) - DNP, Questionable
- DT DeForest Buckner (Rest) - DNP
- WR Alec Pierce (Knee) - FULL
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Glute) - FULL
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - FULL
- T Jalen Travis (Finger) - FULL
Goodson was a full participant in practice for the first time this season. After limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he seems to be making an effort to make his season debut against the Broncos, but he is still questionable.
Latu recorded his first career interception in last Sunday's win, but suffered a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but did not practice on Thursday. The Colts will hope to have their 2024 first-round pick out there against Bo Nix.
Buckner took a rest day and did not participate in practice. Stewart was a limited participant on Thursday due to rest, but both he and Buckner will play on Sunday.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Pierce and Pittman have been listed on the injury report all week, but have been full participants in every practice. They have no injury designations for this weekend.
Travis, who is the team's fourth-round draft pick from this April, had not appeared on the report until Friday. Despite his injury, he was still a full participant and will be available against Denver.
All in all, the Colts' secondary has taken the most damage. They'll be without their CB1, who likely would have followed Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton. Although Jones would have been next in line to start, he'll be sidelined as well, with head coach Shane Steichen refusing to rule out IR as a possibility.
The Colts will rely on newcomers Xavien Howard and Mekhi Blackmon to run the show for Lou Anarumo's defense.
Denver has yet to release their injury report, but the names to watch for are tight end Evan Engram (calf) and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (knee).