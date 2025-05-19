Colts' Talented Defender a Cut Candidate
The Indianapolis Colts possess a talented defensive front now led by veteran coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Colts also drafted Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau to join a defensive edge room with Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam.
The subject of this piece is the last name Ebukam.
The eight-year pro missed the 2024 campaign due to a torn Achilles, but was a force when Indianapolis signed him in 2023 to a three-year, $24 million deal. Ebukam led the team in sacks (9.5) and tallied career bests in tackles (57), tackles for loss (10), and quarterback hits (17).
However, Bleacher Report has Ebukam down as a possible cut candidate. Here's what Kristopher Knox had to say.
"Indy used a 2024 first-round pick on Laiatu Latu and a 2025 second-round pick on JT Tuimoloau. It could also save $7.5 million in 2025 cap space by releasing Ebukam."
It's fair that the Colts can save some solid cap space by cutting Ebukam, but there's also a chance he can come back with a vengeance after a career season a campaign removed from 2024.
Indianapolis wouldn't want to watch Ebukam go to another suitor and dominate when he can remain in the Circle City and formulate a potent four-man rotation. Keeping Ebukam also gives another weapon to coordinator Anarumo.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ebukam ranked second in QB pressure in 2023 (48) to defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (52), showcasing his pedigree as an edge rusher when he's healthy.
Ebukam can provide a serious problem off the edge for any opposing offensive lineman and showcased that skill in 2023. While an Achilles tear always provides ambiguity on how a player will perform once they return, Ebukam is confident he'll come back better than ever.
Ebukam shouldn't be cut by the Colts despite the money they'll save, especially since putting Latu, Paye, Tuimoloau, and the former San Francisco 49er and Los Angeles Ram can form a problematic combination off the edge.
Expect the Colts to see what they have with Ebukam in his contract year. Ebukam will probably push to get the best season of his career for another deal with Indy or a different squad after 2025.
