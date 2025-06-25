Colts Wide Receiver Preview: Massive Offseason Decisions Looming
The wide receiver group is arguably the deepest unit on the Indianapolis Colts, and the good news is that there is still so much room for improvement.
Michael Pittman Jr. is the trusty vet of the group, but was hampered by a back injury throughout last season. Josh Downs led the team in receptions last year in his second season, while Alec Pierce led the entire NFL in yards per reception. Meanwhile, rookie AD Mitchell got open at an incredible rate but had problems coming down with the ball.
With Pittman's health returning and some assumed progress from Mitchell, this could be a truly dangerous receiver corps for opponents to deal with. However, it could look drastically different this time next year depending on how things go in 2025.
So, what should expectations be for the Colts' wide receivers this season?
LIKELY STARTERS
Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs
After Mitchell's rookie season got off to the rough start that it did, this top trio remains unbothered. Roles will likely remain much as they did in 2024, with Pittman, Pierce, and Downs dominating the snap share, along with a little bit more of Mitchell sprinkled in. The Colts like to use him in any of the three main receiver spots, which can help the top three get a breather.
Pierce is entering the final year of his contract, and Pittman enters 2026, counting $29 million against the salary cap, with $0 of it guaranteed. Their performances in 2025 will be critical to their contract status in 2026 and beyond. How Mitchell's game grows may also influence how the Colts elect to proceed with Pittman and Pierce.
On a side note, depending on who the franchise's decision makers will be in 2026, another solid year from Downs in year three could earn him an extension.
PRIMARY BACKUPS
AD Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould
Mitchell's 45.1% catch percentage as a rookie was the second worst in the entire NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. His 14.8% drop rate was fourth-worst, and he caught none of the five contested balls thrown his way. The good news is that everything he did before the ball was in the air was spectacular, so there is hope. The Colts still believe he can be an explosive playmaker, so they're going to give him every opportunity to prove himself.
Dulin and Gould are solid depth pieces, but primarily special teamers. Dulin is one of the best punt team gunners in football, and Gould is the team's return specialist. Both players bring occasional value as downfield targets on offense.
ON THE BUBBLE/PRACTICE SQUAD POTENTIAL
Laquon Treadwell, D.J. Montgomery, Coleman Owen, Ajou Ajou, Tyler Kahmann, Blayne Taylor, Landon Parker
The Colts would probably love to be able to fit guys like Treadwell and Montgomery on the roster if it weren't for already having six solid options essentially locked onto the roster. Treadwell is a former NFL first-round pick who looks the part when matched up against backups, which at least gives the Colts the comfort of knowing they have someone who can play in case of injuries.
Ajou, Kahmann, Parker, and Taylor are a handful of undrafted first-year players with height/weight/speed traits to keep an eye on during camp.
