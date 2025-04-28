Colts Hope Tim Smith Finally Solves Depth Issues Behind Grover Stewart
For the last few seasons, teams have punished the Indianapolis Colts on the ground when Grover Stewart comes off the field. The Colts' run defense is not nearly as effective when Stewart has to take a breather.
Chris Ballard is attempting to change that by drafting a player from the University of Alabama for the first time in the eight years he has been general manager.
The Colts selected Alabama defensive tackle Tim Smith with the No.190 pick on Saturday. The 6-4, 302-pound big man joins the Colts after five years and 64 games played in the SEC, with a National Championship ring in 2020 to show for it.
Smith finished the 2024 season with 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. As a key cog in the middle of the defensive line, Smith helped lead a Crimson Tide defense that allowed just 3.68 yards per carry on the season.
Smith is a solid defensive tackle who knows how to use his length (33-inch arms) to help him get around blocks. He has experience at multiple spots on the defensive line, which has helped him learn how to combat various types of blocks. While Smith does not have the athletic testing numbers (4.44 RAS) that the Colts typically require, his size and strength will allow him to hold up well in the middle.
Smith excels as a run defender, wrapping up ball carriers at the point of attack. He puts his opponents in a bear hug to bring them down, which hardly leads to missed tackles. Smith may never offer much as a pass rusher but can eat up double teams that will allow his teammates to run free and make plays on the ball.
Here is an excerpt from The Athletic's Dane Brugler in The Beast on Smith's skillset:
"Smith is big and strong. He has a feel for using his length and feet to execute his assignments, which often means setting edges and defending multiple gaps. His process as a pass rusher lacks efficiency (as evidenced by his 6.5 career sacks), but you rarely see him miss tackles when he gets a crack at the ball. Overall, Smith’s stat production doesn’t indicate an impactful player, but he consistently flashes on tape with the traits and assignment-sound mentality that suggest he can be a role player in the NFL."
The Colts signed Raekwon Davis as a free agent during the 2024 offseason, hoping Davis would provide stability behind Stewart against the run. The signing was a massive failure, as Davis experienced blood pressure issues during training camp and struggled to find his footing in the regular season. The Colts cut Davis this spring one year into a two-year contract.
Smith is the type of player the Colts need behind Stewart at the nose tackle position. Smith proved throughout his five seasons at Alabama that he can have a significant impact as a run defender and be someone the rest of the defensive line can rely upon. Smith also improved his production every season with the Crimson Tide, showing there is more upside with him than many may realize.
The selection of Smith also allows free-agent addition Neville Gallimore to stay at the three-technique, the position that better suits Gallimore's strengths. Gallimore can serve as the backup to DeForest Buckner and use his attacking style of play to help collapse the pocket and be a disruptor in the backfield.
If Smith can finally provide an answer for the Colts behind Stewart and bolster the team's run defense, grabbing him in the sixth round will be seen as tremendous value and one of the steals of the draft.