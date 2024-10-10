Colts, Titans Injury Report: Trending Toward Richardson vs. Levis?
The Indianapolis Colts (2-3) and Tennessee Titans (1-3) face off in a pivotal AFC South showdown on Sunday, but the status of the two most important players in the game — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and Titans quarterback Will Levis — remains in question. However, the pleasant news on both sides is the arrow is pointing up.
Richardson was a full participant in practice for the first since leaving the team's Week 4 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers early with an oblique injury. Levis was also a full participant after being knocked out of Tennessee's Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins with a right shoulder injury.
Here is the complete injury report for both teams.
COLTS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR Josh Downs (toe), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), RB Trey Sermon (collarbone), OT Braden Smith (knee, ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- Limited Participant — CB Kenny Moore II (hip, shoulder), DE Kwity Paye (quadricep), QB Anthony Richardson (oblique)
- Full Participant — C Ryan Kelly (neck)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR Josh Downs (toe), CB Kenny Moore II (hip, shoulder), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- Limited Participant — DE Kwity Paye (quadricep)
- Full Participant — C Ryan Kelly (neck), QB Anthony Richardson (oblique), RB Trey Sermon (collarbone), OT Braden Smith (knee, ankle)
Richardson and Kelly both took positive steps toward playing on Sunday in Nashville. Richardson has participated in all five practives since suffering his injury, but finally logged his first full session. Kelly returned on Wednesday after missing the previous five practices and two games with his neck injury.
The Colts remain without Pittman and Downs, which is critical given they're arguably the two most important pass targets. Pittman, however, is almost certainly going to be out this week and more after a Tuesday report of him being out multiple weeks.
Taylor remains sidelined with his high ankle sprain, which is an indicator he may be out again this week. The good news is Sermon (Taylor's primary backup) was able to return to the practice field after accumulating 63 yards of offense and a touchdown in Taylor's absence lasty Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Moore and Paye have both been out since the Pittsburgh game as well and have been able to practice in a limited fashion at times. However, Moore has added a shoulder ailment onto his absence for a hip injury, which kept him out on Thursday.
TITANS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — S Jamal Adams (hip), WR Treylon Burks (personal), DT Keondre Coburn (knee)
- Limited Participant — WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest), DT Jeffery Simmons (elbow), CB L'Jarius Sneed (rest)
- Full Participant — LB Cedric Gray (shoulder), LB Ernest Jones (elbow), QB Will Levis (right shoulder)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — S Jamal Adams (hip), DT Keondre Coburn (knee)
- Full Participant — WR Treylon Burks (personal), LB Cedric Gray (shoulder), WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest), LB Ernest Jones (elbow), QB Will Levis (right shoulder), DT Jeffery Simmons (elbow), CB L'Jarius Sneed (rest)
The Titans are in pretty good shape on the injury report, with most players upgrading their participation on Thursday, and their full participants remaining such, namely Levis.
