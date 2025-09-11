Colts' Tyler Warren Shows Elite Potential in Season Opener
The Indianapolis Colts selected tight end Tyler Warren to be the final piece to their arsenal of playmakers on offense.
The offensive line was set, the running back room featured a star player coming off a 1,400-yard season (Jonathan Taylor), and the receiver room had a nice blend of skillsets to complement each other. The only thing missing was the do-it-all tight end in the middle.
Warren fit exactly what the Colts were looking for in so many ways. He was a usage monster at Penn State, totaling 130 touches for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final season of play.
He was seen as a fantastic run blocker that had the versatility to thrive both in-line and out in space. To cap it all off, he was also a special talent with his ability to operate with the ball in his hands.
Warren was everything that the Colts needed on offense, so it was no surprise that they spent the number 14 pick in the 2025 draft on him.
He entered training camp with sky-high expectations to complete the offense, and he surpassed just about every one of them. The hype train was riding high heading into week one, and he showed out with an impressive eight touches for 79 yards against the Miami Dolphins.
He finished the game leading every pass catcher in targets and yards from scrimmage, and he picked up six first downs on those eight times he touched the ball. He was outstanding all game long, and Colts fans have to feel excited about his future with the team.
Getting the Ball in Space
The most impressive trait that Warren brings to the table is his ability to create with the ball in his hands. He is a fullback in the open field, often finishing runs with an imposing truck stick on helpless defenders.
The Colts wanted to lean into this special trait on Sunday by getting him the ball in space off of play-action.
Shane Steichen dialed up a play-action boot pass to Warren to kick the season off, and Warren was able to turn upfield for a healthy gain. Later in the afternoon, with the Colts wanting to put the game on ice, the team went back to the same well that worked.
Daniel Jones tossed the ball out in the flat to Warren, and the young tight end was able to turn up field for a huge 15-yard gain on third and short.
Zone-Beater Over the Middle
Steichen made it his goal in this game to give Jones a clear picture pre-snap. The team had a 57% motion rate on passing plays, which helped Jones identify man coverage vs. zone coverage prior to each pass play. When Jones got a clear read on zone, he liked to target his massive tight end over the middle of the field to keep the offense efficient.
Warren did a fantastic job in this game of understanding where he needed to be and making himself available for his quarterback. The second and third clips in the video below are noteworthy in particular, as both Jones and Warren are on the same page as soon as Warren clears the zone window underneath.
The two players formed a great connection on Sunday, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a few 10+ reception games from Warren in the future.
Run Blocking Prowess
The gaudy receiving numbers will catch everyone's attention, but Warren's run blocking against the Dolphins may have been his biggest asset to the team.
He was simply fantastic in every facet, and he made several key blocks at the second level that helped spring runs free. Steichen, in particular, mentioned a big block on a linebacker that should be the second clip in the video posted below.
Pro Football Focus was also quite high on Warren's blocking performance. Among all tight ends with at least 20 offensive snaps played, he was the lone player to score an elite run blocking grade. His 88.4 grade in that department is actually the number five grade of the week in run blocking, even when offensive linemen are included in the data.
Rocking the number 84 jersey, Warren looked like Jack Doyle on Sunday.
The Bottom Line
Warren had one of the more impressive team debuts in recent history. I'd argue that it was the best day one showing from a Colts' rookie since Quenton Nelson took the field back in 2018.
Everything about this game from Warren was great, from his ability in the pass game to his dominance in the run game.
The best part? I think this is only the start of what he can do. We still haven't seen the wildcat quarterback, and we only got two snaps with him at fullback on Sunday.
The Colts have big plans for the young player, and the playbook will continue to expand for him as the year goes on. This opening day performance was outstanding, and it will only build from here for Warren.