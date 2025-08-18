Colts' Tyler Warren Has Route to Dominant Rookie Season
The Indianapolis Colts now stand only a few weeks away from the official debut of first-round selection Tyler Warren, who comes into this season with high hopes of not just being a long-term answer for this team's tight end spot, but also a potential impact player in year one.
Based on the chatter to come out of camp, the Colts clearly love what they see out of their rookie. Warren comes in as possibly the best talent the team has had at tight end in some time, with the last player to record 500 yards in a season at the position being Eric Ebron in 2018. It's a welcome change to the offense, and one that could pay major dividends for whoever winds up as the starter come Week One.
And in the eyes of ESPN's Ben Solak, based on the conversations he's heard at Colts camp, there could even be some Brock Bowers comparisons in the mix for just how strong Warren could be during his first year in Indianapolis,
"Last year, a rookie tight end named Brock Bowers led his team in targets. (He also did way more impressive things, such as setting a rookie tight end receiving yardage record, but focus on the targets right now.) I wondered if the Colts' front office believes rookie tight end Tyler Warren, another guy who specializes in turning quick touches into big gains with yards after the catch, could do the same," Solak wrote.
"Yes, it does. There is no hiding the excitement in Indianapolis for having a legitimate talent at tight end for the first time in years. I'm not sure Warren will get enough routes to actually lead the team in targets, as he'll be used plenty as a blocker even on passing downs. But there is a large chapter of the Colts' playbook that has opened up exclusively because Warren is in the building. He's going to get his -- third down, red zone, two-minute drives. And if he produces early, expect the portion of the pie that is schemed up for him to grow and grow."
A historic Bowers-level season out of Warren might be some lofty expectations to be had when considering the mouths to feed in the Colts' offense, along with just how impressive the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie was last season. But regardless, the sentiment remains that the Indianapolis first round pick could have a runway to a super strong first year in this offense.
He'll be a primary target and safety net for whoever gets starting reps as QB1, can be a worthwhile blocker without the ball in his hands to keep him in as a three-down player, and if able to hit the ground running early, that 500-yard curse should be broken in no time.
In the end, Warren's rookie ceiling may just depend on how well the quarterback play will develop under center throughout the season, but when it comes to the talent level, the verdict is clear: the Colts have something special at the tight end position for the first time in years.