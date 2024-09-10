Colts Workout 5 New Players Ahead of Week 2 Matchup with Packers
The Indianapolis Colts aren't just trying to address their cornerback needs after JuJu Brents went down with a knee injury to end his 2024. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Indianapolis is also addressing the defensive front after a poor showing against the Houston Texans where they allowed 213 rushing yards.
All five of these players are defensive tackles or play on the front. While it might be a bit perplexing, Indianapolis also hasn't confirmed that former three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is healthy from a back injury he sustained during Sunday's contest. If for any reason Buckner can't play on Sunday, Indy must address all areas of the defensive interior depth to help Grover Stewart and Raekwon Davis.
The most notable of the five workout attendees is veteran DT Michael Dwumfour. A former member of the Texans and San Francisco 49ers, Dwumfour has played 12 games (one start) and recorded 13 tackles (2 for loss), 0.5 sacks, 6 QB hits and a fumble recovery. This experience might give Dwumfour the edge over the rest of the players vying for a possible role on the Indy roster.
The Colts have an important matchup with the Green Bay Packers coming up next Sunday. While it stings for Indianapolis to lose Brents and come off such a bad performance in run defense, it might be a perfect recipe for Shane Steichen's team to bounce back, as they'll face Packers backup QB Malik Willis on Sunday. We'll see what happens in the upcoming days before week two kicks off for Indianapolis.
