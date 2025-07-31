Colts' Young Standout Aims to Be NFL's Top Tackle
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most promising young offensive tackles in the NFL in Bernhard Raimann. After Raimann had a third-straight season that saw him continue to improve, he was due an extension.
He received that on July 28th. The extension was for four years at $100 million, with $60 million guaranteed.
After how much Raimann has become an anchor on Indy's offensive line, this extension was overdue and necessary to help the next starting quarterback excel between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones.
Recently, Raimann was asked at training camp about the next step he sees himself taking after finally getting his much-deserved extension. Here was the former Central Michigan Chippewa's reply.
“I mean, the goal has always been to be the best tackle in the league. There’s no doubt about it. So, daily improvements, working the little things, competing every single day, working hard – not thinking about any contract things. It’s all about the team, all about football, all about winning some games for the Colts, but for Indiana and just excited to be doing that.”
Raimann's 2024 was his best season to date, and his Pro Football Focus blocking grades stand out. After posting an overall grade of 85.1, a pass-blocking mark of 82.0, and a run-blocking metric of 80.7, it's clear that Raimann is a top 10 tackle in the NFL.
When the Colts drafted Raimann in 2022 with the 77th overall pick in the third round, he didn't have a lot of experience at the position, but he was great in college. This prompted general manager Chris Ballard to value the upside over the amount of time on the offensive line.
This has paid off in spades, as Raimann is an excellent blindside protector who can amplify any passing attack and blocks well for the ground game. Also, given the shakiness surrounding the quarterback situation, it's valuable for Raimann to stay on the team for the foreseeable future, and now that's a reality.
Indianapolis faces a 2025 campaign where patience has essentially run out for a better finish than eight or nine victories. Raimann is vital to success, and he's become Indy's second-best offensive lineman minus guard Quenton Nelson.
