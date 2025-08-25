Hicks: Colts 53-Man Roster Prediction Features Rookie Surprise
The Indianapolis Colts concluded the 2025 preseason in emphatic fashion, crushing the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-14, on Saturday afternoon. The Colts had several roster hopefuls stand out in their final dress rehearsal prior to the start of the season.
With another long summer of football finally behind us, it's time to project the 53-man roster that the Colts will take into Week 1. There are a few tough calls to make with this team, and I'd expect a few waiver wire additions to be made following final cutdowns as well.
Quarterbacks (3): Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard
Veteran quarterback Daniel Jones was named the starter this past week, meaning that former top-five pick Anthony Richardson will serve as the team's primary backup for the time being. The Colts have traditionally kept three quarterbacks on the roster under Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard, so preseason standout Riley Leonard slots in well as the third man on the depth chart.
Jason Bean is a candidate for the practice squad once he clears waivers.
Running Backs (3): Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Khalil Herbert
Jonathan Taylor is the bell cow of this offense, with rookie DJ Giddens likely to be the change-of-pace back in the rotation. Veteran Tyler Goodson would make this roster in most cases, but his elbow injury should land him on injured reserve to start the year, paving the way for Khalil Herbert to take the third running back spot for the time being.
Undrafted rookie Ulysses Bentley IV is a prime candidate to make the practice squad once he passes through waivers.
Wide Receivers (6): Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin
The Colts' receiver room remains constant, carrying over the same six players that made the team out of camp last year. Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs lead the way at the top of the depth chart, while promising second-year receiver Adonai Mitchell is the X-factor in the room. Anthony Gould and Ashton Dulin round out the group as core special teamers with the ability to play multiple receiver positions.
UDFA Coleman Owen and veteran Laquon Treadwell are prime candidates for the practice squad following cutdowns.
Tight Ends (4): Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory
Rookie tight end Tyler Warren helps define the rest of the room, as his role as the do-it-all weapon allows for the players behind him to fall into key role positions. Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox will be the blocking tight ends that seek to protect Warren in the run game, while Will Mallory provides a bit of juice as a pass catcher in 12 personnel looks.
Former third-round selection Jelani Woods just misses the cut here, and it seems unlikely that he would make it down to the team's practice squad.
Offensive Linemen (9): Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Braden Smith, Dalton Tucker, Jalen Travis, Danny Pinter, Luke Tenuta
The Colts welcome two new starters on the offensive line this season, as Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves step into new roles on the interior. Rookie Jalen Travis is set to be the team's swing tackle while second year player Dalton Tucker is the next man up at guard. Danny Pinter returns for his sixth year with the team as the backup center while Luke Tenuta holds down the final offensive tackle spot for the time being.
The Colts could look to add an offensive tackle to replace Tenuta at the bottom of the roster fairly soon. Marcellus Johnson and Wesley French appear to be practice squad players to keep an eye on.
Defensive Tackles (4): Grover Stewart, DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Neville Gallimore
The roster numbers get a little tricky with the defensive line. Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner are the stars at the top of the roster, with veteran Neville Gallimore and explosive youngster Adetomiwa Adebawore rounding out the group. This projection doesn't have a reserve nose tackle making the team, but the Colts could get interesting with roster construction and try to sneak 2-3 players on the practice squad to call up on a weekly basis.
Veteran Josh Tupou, rookie Tim Smith, and former draft pick Eric Johnson all make sense as practice squad additions in this ideal scenario.
Defensive Ends (6): Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, JT Tuimoloau, Tyquan Lewis, Isaiah Land
To make up for the lack of defensive tackles on the roster, this projection decided to go heavier at defensive end. Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu are the likely starters, with veterans Tyquan Lewis and Samson Ebukam being the next players up. Rookie JT Tuimoloau will get some run on the interior, and preseason standout and special teams player Isaiah Land simply had too good of an offseason to miss the cut.
Durell Nchami is a prime candidate to return to the practice squad after cutdowns.
Linebackers (5): Zaire Franklin, Joe Bachie, Jaylon Carlies, Cameron McGrone, Austin Ajiake
Linebacker is a position that the Colts could go light, but an offseason injury to Jaylon Carlies muddies the waters a bit. Zaire Franklin and Joe Bachie are the projected starters on the inside, with Carlies potentially getting some run once he returns from injury. Cameron McGrone will resume his special teams role, and Austin Ajiake reserves the final spot on the roster before waiver claims are processed.
Segun Olubi is a potential practice squad addition if he's not claimed off of waivers.
Cornerback (6): Charvarius Ward, Xavien Howard, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, Johnathan Edwards
The Colts' cornerback room looks drastically different from how it was at the beginning of camp. Free agent additions Charvarius Ward and Xavien Howard are likely to start in Week 1, with former Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II holding down the slot role. Jaylon Jones is a potential injured reserve candidate due to injury, but he makes the team for the time being. JuJu Brents, recently returning from his own injury, slides in as the number-five cornerback. Undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards is a surprise make, as he ran with the first team most of the offseason and had a great preseason showing.
Alex Johnson and Chris Lammons are prime options for the practice squad in this scenario.
Safety (4): Camryn Bynum, Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott
Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross hold down the fort as the starters, while Rodney Thomas II returns for his fourth season as a reserve safety. Rookie Hunter Wohler likely would have locked down the backup strong safety job, but an offseason injury knocked him out for the entire season. This opens the door for Daniel Scott to make the team, as he put on a show in the Colts' final preseason game last Saturday.
Undrafted free agent Trey Washington is a potential practice squad candidate after cutdowns.