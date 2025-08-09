Colts Add Former Giants OT Among 4 Free Agent Signings
The Indianapolis Colts have made four new additions to their roster via free agency on the day following their first preseason matchup of the year.
According to a team release, the Colts have signed free agents tackle Marcellus Johnson, cornerback B.J. Mayes, running back Nate Noel and running back Nay'Quan Wright.
Along with said moves, the Colts have also decided to place running back Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Justin Walley on the Injured Reserve list, both expected to miss the 2025 season with their respective injuries.
Ahmed went down with an ankle injury during training camp practice earlier in the week, while Walley suffered a torn ACL in Indianapolis' matchup on Thursday vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Injured linebacker Liam Anderson was also waived as part of the flurry of roster moves, but will return to the Colts' Injured Reserve list if he clears waivers.
As for the Colts' additions, though, it's a new batch of four names that enter the fold– two running backs, an offensive lineman, and a corner.
Nate Noel was previously reported as an addition to the Colts' roster following Ahmed's season-ending injury announcement, the former Missouri back who was most recently on the Miami Dolphins' training camp roster. He'll be joined in the backfield by Nay'Quan Wright, the South Florida alum and a familiar face who previously tried out in the Colts' 2025 veteran and rookie minicamps.
On the offensive line, the Colts opted to sign former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings tackle Marcellus Johnson. He last suited up for Minnesota in 2025, while he split time between the Vikings and the Giants in 2024, where he started as an undrafted free agent. Before, he played 54 combined games in college between Missouri and Eastern Michigan from 2018 to 2023.
Finally, BJ Mayes finds his way to Indianapolis, having last appeared for the Philadelphia Eagles as a member of their 2025 training camp roster. He came out as an undrafted free agent with the split between Incarnate Word, UAB, and, most recently, Texas A&M in 2024. He played in 43 combined games to log 124 tackles, 35 passes defended, and seven interceptions during his college career.
It's far from the Colts' last roster move leading up to cutdown day, but now, all four new names will have their chance to make some noise on the roster with less than a month to go until the regular season kicks off, still with two more preseason games on the horizon.