Colts' Anthony Richardson Receives Positive Injury Update
It looks like Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson won't be missing much time with his dislocated finger sustained on Thursday night vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Richardson had all his X-rays come back clean on his finger and will be back on the practice field in the coming days. Both significant and positive news surrounding the status of Richardson, who looks primed to be back on the field in no time after being ruled out in the middle of the first quarter on Thursday.
The dislocated finger occurred during a blindside sack on Richardson within the second offensive drive of the game, made by Ravens linebacker David Ojabo for what would be the final play of said drive. Richardson would then find his way to the sidelines, get checked by trainers, and would quickly be ruled out of the contest, while Daniel Jones was the one to fill in after.
Before being ruled out for the day, Richardson completed two of his three passes for 21 yards, leading the Colts to their first score on the day–– a 53-yard field goal by Spencer Schrader.
Considering it's nothing serious to take Richardson out of the fold for multiple weeks, resulting in solely a dislocation is practically the best-case scenario for the Colts to see transpire; no breaks or fractures on his throwing hand, and a scratch that likely leaves him on the sidelines for only a few days before getting back on the field.
In terms of the immediate outlook for the Colts' quarterback landscape, not much changes. Coach Shane Steichen had already voiced that Jones would be the starting quarterback for their second preseason contest before Richardson suffered his injury, and that shouldn't be expected to change now.
Perhaps Jones could start to gain some traction in the ongoing quarterback battle with Richardson potentially missing a few practices in training camp ahead, but as long as the former fourth-overall pick is back in the lineup for their second of three preseason contests, this competition remains wide open ahead of Week One.
Richardson will have his next chance to take the field in preseason on Saturday, August 16th, when the Colts will face the Green Bay Packers on their home turf, looking to rebound from their initial loss against Baltimore.