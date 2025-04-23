Colts' Odds of Landing Shedeur Sanders Revealed
The 2025 NFL draft is crawling closer as the Indianapolis Colts continue to decide what to do with their 14th overall pick on Thursday night.
A majority of mock drafts have the Colts focusing on tight end, offensive line, or the defensive front seven. But, is there a world where the Colts choose to take a quarterback with their first-round pick?
ESPN's Draft Day Predictor model claims there is a 24% chance that Indianapolis would have the opportunity to take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the 14th pick. Sanders has been one of the more polarizing prospects in recent memory, despite solid career numbers at Colorado.
"If Sanders slides past the Saints, there's room for him to fall to much later in the first round," wrote ESPN analyst Seth Walder. "There's a 24% chance he'll make it to the Colts' pick No. 14, and then the Steelers' No. 21 pick represents his near-absolute floor. Sanders -- who is Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 1 quarterback prospect in the class -- has a 99% chance to be off the board after that selection."
Obviously, there are a ton of QB-needy teams toward the top of the draft. If Sanders slides out of the beginning of the first round, then things get interesting. Even if he falls into the Colts' lap, there's a chance the Colts pass on him or leverage their pick for more draft capital.
Indianapolis' current quarterback situation consists of Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, two guys who have failed to provide consistent play at the highest level. Richardson has only started 15 games in his first two seasons, while Jones has struggled with turnover issues and health.
If general manager Chris Ballard wants to take a swing on a prospect, Sanders could be the guy. Over the past two seasons, Sanders has totaled 64 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns, 7,364 passing yards, and just 13 interceptions.
Though his numbers look intriguing, there have been off-field character concerns with Sanders. Anonymous sources have claimed that Sanders has been stuck up during pre-draft interviews, but who knows what credibility those sources have?
During the team's pre-draft press conference, Ballard addressed the quarterback position and how he's handling the top passers in this year's class.
"I mean, like you don't ever want to pass up a player you think has got a chance to be really good," Ballard said. "I think you can say it for every position, but especially at quarterback... I think you've got to keep an open mind to that.”
Considering the lack of consistent football from Richardson and Jones throughout their young careers, there's a shot a new face could come in and take over after the draft. The chances are small, but you never know what tricks Ballard has up his sleeve.
The 2025 NFL draft will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 24.