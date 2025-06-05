Colts Predicted to Lose Early Next Season
When looking at the Indianapolis Colts' early-season slate, how long could it be until we see this group tack on their first loss of the year?
For some, you might not have to wait too long to see the Colts falter.
In Ralph Facchiano's latest predictions on FOX Sports to iron out who could be the NFL's last undefeated team, for the Colts, their hopes of going 17-0 ended pretty quickly: start the season 1-0, lose in Week 2 as part of a flurry of early losses in the year.
"The undefeated list can thin out fast because, with 16 teams at 1-0, there’ll be a lot of battles of the unbeatens in Week 2," Vacchiano wrote. "In fact, there are five such games in this case. Meanwhile, four other unbeaten teams have to play on the road. That’s where the unbeaten dream will die hard for the upstart Browns in Baltimore, for example."
When lining it up with the Colts' schedule, that places them with a loss at home against the Denver Broncos, but also starting off with a win during their opener vs. the Miami Dolphins. Not too unrealistic of an outcome for Indianapolis.
However, for the Colts, not taking advantage early in the schedule could eventually come to hurt them come the latter half of the season. Indianapolis has a gauntlet of competitive teams to face off against following their bye week, including the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers, a West Coast road trip vs. the Seattle Seahawks, and a pair of divisional contests vs. the Houston Texans.
One loss against a tough roster like Denver is one thing, but if the Colts did turn out to disappoint early on in the year, they'll be left with a steep hill to climb at the end of the season.
In terms of Facciano's team predicted with the longest win-streak next season? That honor goes to the Baltimore Ravens, who he foresees going on a double-digit run of wins, all the way until it ended at 11-0 in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And while in all likelihood, you won't be seeing the Colts rattling off any similar 11-game win-streaks to start next season, piling up as many victories as possible before their bye week sitting on the other end of the NFL calendar would certainly be a wise move for their postseason aspirations.