Colts Sign Intriguing UDFA Offensive Lineman
The Indianapolis Colts have made a couple of roster moves on Monday in order to bring a new undrafted free agent into the fold.
According to a team release, the Colts have signed UDFA center Mose Vavao, a former four-year starter from Fresno State.
Along with their addition of Vavao, the Colts have also waived defensive tackle Joe Evans to free up roster space. Evans was another undrafted free agent signed on May 9th who played for both LSU and UTSA, but now finds his time has come to an end in Indianapolis just days after initially signing his deal.
As for Vavao, he's a 6-foot-2, 310-pound interior lineman with solid experience as a long-time starter on Fresno State's line for 54 total games, also emerging as a team captain during his tenure. He's shown versatility to play both guard and center, and has solid upside with his hands and pass protection that could earn him a spot on the official roster.
During Vavao's time with Fresno State across four seasons, he earned All-Mountain West honorable mention recognition in both 2024 and 2022, while also making his way to a Second Team All-Mountain West choice in 2023.
NFL draft expert of NFL Network, Lance Zierlein, offers a bit of eye-opening background on the Colts' new addition through his pre-draft scouting done:
"Vavao lacks the size and length teams covet from interior offensive linemen. He plays with inside hands and adequate core strength at the point of attack. However, he will have issues getting to his landmarks as a move blocker and mirroring athletic pass rushers when singled up. Vavao’s lack of adequate quickness and length will make his journey an uphill climb."
Heading into next season, Vavao now looks to be one of the many UDFAs on the Colts' squad looking to make a run at the 53-man roster, and perhaps a nice depth piece within the interior of this Indianapolis line.