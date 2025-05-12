Colts' Shane Steichen to Compete Against Familiar Face
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching the 2025 schedule release on Wednesday, May 14th. With such a crucial season ahead, where success is a must, it's all about taking advantage of key matchups and winning divisional tilts that take up six of the 17 games.
The Colts are part of CBS Sports' 'wish list' for every NFL team for the upcoming schedule release. For Indianapolis, it's all about Steichen and current Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon having a matchup, reuniting them in a head-to-head battle of former Philadelphia Eagles coordinators. Cody Benjamin had this to say.
"An early-year Cardinals game to pit Shane Steichen's offense against old pal Jonathan Gannon's "D"."
Steichen and Gannon were the offensive and defensive minds during Philadelphia's 2022 Super Bowl trip when they fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs. This performance led to both being hired as head coaches, leading the Colts and Cardinals.
This matchup isn't just intriguing because of the past for Steichen and Gannon, but also because both squads finished with an 8-9 record and have plenty on the line for the 2025 campaign. Both teams likely need to make the playoffs and/or win their divisions to have their current regimes stay intact.
For Steichen, it's all about getting Anthony Richardson into a proper groove so he can win the starting QB job over veteran competitor Daniel Jones. If this can happen and Richardson can improve from an awful second season, then the Colts might have a chance at the postseason and the AFC South crown.
Seeing a face-off between Richardson and long-time Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray would be interesting when these teams collide. Last year, Murray played all 17 games and tossed 372/541 completions for 3,851 passing yards, 21 touchdown throws, and 11 picks.
As always, Murray also showed his mobility by adding up 572 rushing yards on 78 carries for a 7.3 yards per carry average and five touchdowns.
Richardson's 2024 was fantastic from a running perspective, tallying 499 rushing yards on 86 attempts in 11 games, also scoring six times. However, his passing showed it desperately needs improvement, missing the 50 percent completion mark (47.7) and throwing 12 picks to only eight touchdowns.
This matchup on paper can create fireworks between two dynamic quarterbacks while pitting Steichen against Gannon for the first time in their head coaching tenures. It would be a high-level competition with two of the most athletic quarterbacks in the league jousting for a victory.
When it's all said and done, the Colts have to win and make something great of the 2025 campaign. While there are still areas of the roster to improve and address, nothing is as important as how the quarterback position lays out for Indy.
The NFL schedule release is in two days, so we'll see when the Colts and Cardinals are pitted against each other in a cross-conference battle.
