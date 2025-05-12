Colts Running Back Group Needs to Help Top Star
The Indianapolis Colts possess a revamped backfield after signing Khalil Herbert and drafting JD Giddens. Also, former Colts running back and free agent, Trey Sermon is with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their newest addition.
Lastly, but certainly not least, is two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor. Given these moves, Indianapolis has an interesting collection of weapons for Shane Steichen's backfield.
CBS Sports believes Indianapolis still has a group of running backs, but with Taylor as the clear lead horse. Tyler Sullivan placed the Colts in tier three as a 'one-man band.'
"A backfield that is primarily handled by one main player. For Indy, that's unquestionably Jonathan Taylor. If Anthony Richardson had a firmer grip on the starting quarterback job, the Colts could've pushed to be Tier 2, but with his situation dicey, we'll simply focus on Taylor."
For reference, tier two is 'RB-QB duos,' and if Anthony Richardson had a better grip on his on-field performance; he and Taylor would slot into that label. The reality is that Richardson struggled badly as a passer, which put more stress on Taylor to carry the offense.
Sullivan continued.
"Even after only suiting up in 14 games last year, the 26-year-old was fourth in the league in rushing yards with 1,431, only looking up to Bijan Robinson, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley. When firing on all cylinders, Taylor is among the very best running backs in the league, and his 89.7 yards per game career average is the fifth most in NFL history."
Taylor was good enough to snag his second Pro Bowl and looked unstoppable, especially in the last stretch of games for 2024. Taylor must get some help from Richardson, as well as the rest of the names who joined him in the backfield.
While it's great to lean on the best player offensively, Taylor averaged 21.6 attempts per game in 2024, with a wild 28.4 attempts per contest in the last five games. Taylor is dynamic and is still the biggest weapon for Indy's offense, but he can't sustain that kind of workload if the Colts want to keep him around and his prime intact.
The quarterback position needs stability to help Taylor and the entire ground game. If not, teams can hone in on stopping the rushing attack. But it will help to have more than what Sermon and Tyler Goodson provided last year by implementing Herbert and Giddens.
Taylor will look for an even better season than 2024 for the upcoming campaign. If any running back in the league can make that happen, it's the dynamic former Wisconsin Badger. If he can, the offense has the best chance to excel, but Richardson (or Daniel Jones) must also improve efficiency as the signal-caller.
