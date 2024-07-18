National Media Believes Colts Set Up for 'Disastrous Start' to 2024
The NFL 2024 regular season is less than two months away. For the Indianapolis Colts, it's all about helping quarterback Anthony Richardson get back to 100% after rehabbing from surgery due to a season-ending AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Along with getting Richardson up to speed after everything post-week five, Indy must keep him upright and healthy for most of, if not the entire 17-game season.
In a piece discussing six NFL teams set up to begin the 2024 season on a brutal note, the Colts get an entry. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report breaks down injury concerns with Richardson and the chance he might need to restart on certain things.
The Indianapolis Colts ceiling is going to be determined by how well Anthony Richardson plays this season. How well he plays is likely to depend on just how healthy he is.- Alex Ballentine | Bleacher Report
Richardson's health is everything. While Indianapolis did get the job done by snagging a winning record (9-8) with mostly backup Gardner Minshew, they still missed the playoffs in a heart-breaking week 18 loss to the Houston Texans. Another note is running back Jonathan Taylor began to shoulder more of the offensive workload in the later part of 2023, culminating in a massive performance against Houston in the loss.
Ballentine goes into a further breakdown of why this time off rehabbing may have hurt Richardson's 2024 because he's having to start over, in a sense.
Richardson was viewed as more of a collection of tools and traits than a finished product coming out of Florida. Missing most of his rookie season could reset the timeline for him to come into his own.- Alex Ballentine | Bleacher Report
Richardson's shoulder injury was tough, but the Colts have taken all necessary steps and precautions to ensure it's repaired and better than ever. It will all come down to the 2024 season and if Richardson has been able to tweak his on-field habits enough to avoid any further injuries that may sideline him multiple games again.
Lastly, Ballentine says the early part of Indy's schedule doesn't help to start their season. He references the Texans and Green Bay Packers for weeks one and two. Also, he believes C.J. Stroud (Texans) and Jordan Love (Packers) are farther along in their NFL development than Richardson.
The Colts early schedule doesn't do them any favors. They'll open the season with the Houston Texans at home before heading to Lambeau to see the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. Both are emergent playoff teams whose young quarterbacks are ahead of where Richardson is right now.- Alex Ballentine | Bleacher Report
While the argument is fair, Richardson also displayed faster-than-expected adjustments and development in his limited on-field exposure. Richardson's pocket presence/navigation, eye movement, decision-making, and poise under defensive pressure all looked great for how young and inexperienced he ultimately was. If Richardson can shake the injury bug and his throwing shoulder is good to go, there's no reason to believe he won't at least replicate what he showed last season.
With the regular season slowly approaching, it's all on the table for Indianapolis. They've compiled a promising offense headed by Richardson and schemed by Shane Steichen, as well as a young defense ready to hit their stride alongside a deadly front and eager secondary. But, as is always the case, it all hinges on the health and development of Richardson heading into year two.
