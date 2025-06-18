Anonymous NFL Coach Makes Strong Claim on Colts, Daniel Jones
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, it'll be nothing short of a critical year for Daniel Jones and the future of his career, now joining the Indianapolis Colts for his first season.
Jones has certainly had his turbulence within the first stint of his NFL career with the New York Giants, but now, stage could be set for the former sixth-overall pick to be on the verge of a resurgence of sorts with the Colts–– notably due to his stronger supporting cast in Indianapolis, and perhaps more importantly, his fit with head coach Shane Steichen.
In fact, Steichen leading the charge as Jones' playcaller in Indianapolis could even be the biggest reason for optimism surrounding his new fit with the Colts. In the eyes of one anonymous AFC scout interviewed by The Athletic's Mike Sando, it could they could even be a "perfect match" with one another.
"This is a perfect match,” an offensive coach said of Jones and Steichen. “They do not have to change game plans for him because that guy (Jones) can do some of what (Anthony) Richardson can do running around. That is how Jones had his best year in New York anyway.”
Jones' time in New York wasn't all bad. Through the ups and downs, the Giants did end up going to the postseason in 2022 at his lead under center, and even landed a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings. However, fast forward only two seasons, the next year would unravel quickly into chaos and end in six games due to injury, and 2024 led to his eventual mid-season release from New York.
It was a mixture of errors and mismanagement in New York that eventually led Jones' tenure with the Giants turning sour, and in the eyes of The Athletic beat reporter Dan Duggan, their coaching staff may have even "broken" their former first-round quarterback, leading to his time with the team ending as poorly as it did.
“I honestly think Jason Garrett (the Giants offensive coordinator from 2020-21) and Joe Judge (the Giants coach from 2020-21) might’ve broken him," Duggan wrote. "They came in during his second year, and he got so concerned about turning the ball over that he became ultra-conservative, and he never really broke out of that, not even when (current Giants coach Brian) Daboll got here.”
However, now in 2025, there's a lot more to bank on with Jones and his potential upside under center as he'll have a breath of fresh air in this Colts offense.
Jones has a wildly different supporting cast on the field with virtual upgrades at every position, a brand new coaching staff to lead him, and in the eyes of some, could have the best man for the job calling his plays with Steichen.
Perhaps, that could be the perfect storm to help the former Giants quarterback get back into the postseason mix since his debut in 2022, and get this franchise back into the AFC playoffs for the first time since 2021.