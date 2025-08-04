NFL Insider Says Colts Rookie Already Turning Heads
Through the early stretch of the Indianapolis Colts' training camp, it's seemingly already resulted in a strong start from 14th-overall pick in this year's draft, tight end Tyler Warren.
Warren, who comes in as an answer to the Colts' long-standing concerns at the position, enters the fold in Indianapolis with a chance to create a considerable dent in this offense right off the bat, possessing a strong physical toolbox and a versatile skillset as a vertical weapon for whoever's the one throwing passes in Indianapolis this season.
And while it's been less than two weeks in the mix for training camp, Warren is showing signs of being a huge boost for the future of this offense.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler broke down a bit of intel surrounding Warren through the early motions of camp, noting herad coach Shane Steichen's clear infatuation with his first rounder.
"First-round tight end Tyler Warren already carries a presence out here," Fowler said of the Colts' rookie. "That was the case at Penn State and now in Indy. 'Man, it's been impressive -- great hands, just a natural route runner, great feel for the game,' Steichen said. 'Finds the dead spots in zone coverage can win versus man with his big body and then his run out for catch-all. He's impressive. You can throw him a flat route and make a guy miss or run a guy over, so great.' Warren didn't catch many passes on the day I visited, but coaches cautioned that quarterbacks often try to get touches to the veterans early in camp. Warren's role will only grow, especially as the quarterbacks work the middle of the field more."
Rookie tight ends and their initial production can often be difficult to project, but in Warren's case, he feels primed for some significant looks in this Colts offense–– even with a talented surrounding receiving room holding names like Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Michael Pittman Jr., and even AD Mitchell inevitably commanding some of that target share.
For whoever starts between Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, Warren holds the size, speed, and strength to have the route to becoming an immediate contributor, has proven production as a vertical threat to be a focal point of a passing attack based on his time at Penn State, and to the appeal of Coach Steichen, has solid upside as a blocker to contribute as a factor in the ground game as well.
Uncovering that initial chemistry could take a few weeks to fully mesh with the rookie tight end and his quarterback. But, with more reps and an increased comfort level in this system, Warren could have a runway to be a potential offensive star at the next level, though time will tell how quickly that can come to form.