Pair of Colts Defenders Begin Training Camp with Injury Designations
The Indianapolis Colts started their 2024 training camp today. For names like Anthony Richardson, Laiatu Latu, Jonathan Taylor, and DeForest Buckner, it begins a new season under second-year coach Shane Steichen. With excitement for what Indianapolis can accomplish in 2024 growing by the day, there will always be injuries to deal with for every NFL franchise.
For the Colts, two players will start their 2024 camp with injury designations. The names affected are cornerback Chris Lammons and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.
Lammons played minimal snaps last season for Indianapolis and accumulated six tackles with a pass defense. Overall, Lammons is a player who might be on the Colts roster bubble. But, he'll begin his training camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. As for newly acquired interior lineman Davis, his issue is clearing up medical details with team doctors.
IndyStar's Joel Erickson posted on X:
"DT Raekwon Davis is the new name on the injury list the Colts just put out. Placed on the active/Non-Football Illness list. (Ballard said doctors were still going through medicals when we talked to him earlier)."
Davis was picked up after playing four seasons with the Miami Dolphins on the interior defensive front. During his tenure in Miami, he played 63 games (48 starts) and tallied 129 tackles, 10 QB hits, and 2.0 sacks. Davis is on a two-year, $14 million deal, per Over the Cap. While this isn't an electrifying contract, Davis's services will be valuable when Buckner or Grover Stewart needs a breather. Davis will be able to plug up any holes in run defense and won't be a liability like Taven Bryan was in the same role last season.
Training camp is officially underway for Indianapolis. With Richardson looking to grow into his expectations with the rest of the roster, we'll get a glance at how it looks ahead of a big 2024 season. The Colts have the players and staff to make waves in the NFL, and it all starts with training camp in Westfield.