How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Lions | Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (5-6) host the Detroit Lions (9-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday in a matchup that few deem very evenly matched.
No matter where you look, the picks and predictions are heavily skewed toward the visiting Lions (including here at Horseshoe Huddle), but that's for good reason. The Lions might just be the best team in the NFL.
However, the Colts have renewed faith after recently reinstated starting quarterback Anthony Richardson led a fourth-quarterback comeback victory last week on the road against the New York Jets.
Here's how you can catch the action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Lions
- Date/Time: Sun., Nov. 24, at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: FOX — Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color), Megan Olivi (sideline)
- Stream: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (color)
