The Indianapolis Colts have one of the premier weapons in the NFL in three-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro, Jonathan Taylor.

Star backs don't have a long shelf life in the NFL, but Taylor dispelled that narrative last year by leading the league in overall touchdowns (20) and rushing attempts (323) while tacking on 1,585 rushing yards and 99 total first downs.

Regardless, Taylor's workload through six years has been immense, and any backup would be welcomed with open arms by head coach Shane Steichen. That's why Moe Moton at Bleacher Report proposes a specific trade for the Colts.

In this case, Moton argues that Indianapolis should trade a late-round 2027 draft pick to the Washington Commanders for running back, Jerome Ford.

"The Colts need a solid No. 2 rusher who can also be an outlet in the short passing game. Ford can fill that role.

He's currently the No. 3 tailback on the Commanders depth chart behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White."

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Oren Burks (42) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ford was signed by the Commanders this offseason to a one-year, $1,262,500 deal after spending four years with the Cleveland Browns.

Ford hasn't played a snap in Washington yet, but he made a significant impact with the Browns out of the backfield, especially during the 2023 season.

That year, Ford started 12 games and set career-bests in rushing attempts (204), rushing yards (813), receiving yards (319), and total touchdowns (9).

However, Moton mentions Ford's ability to be a capable receiver out of the backfield as a good fit for what the Colts need in their running back mix.

Indianapolis currently has Taylor, Seth McGowan, and DJ Giddens as the prominent RBs for their depth chart. While this isn't the worst collection of backs, none of those three are skilled pass-catchers.

If the Colts were to execute a trade for Ford, he could have a serious advantage over Giddens and McGowan. Upon his hypothetical arrival, he'd immediately be the best pass-catching back, even over Taylor.

It isn't to say he'd 'easily' supplant Giddens and McGowan, but given that skill, his experience, and propensity to create massive plays, Ford would be a very interesting add to Indy's backfield presence.

It's not just adding a solid receiving option out of the backfield that makes this trade appealing for the Colts. Ford could also be a player to take a small piece of the workload off of Taylor.

Yes, Taylor is a superstar who needs the football as much as possible, but at this point in his career, it would assist in preserving his prime to finally have a running back to handle some of the backfield responsibilities.

Indianapolis hasn't had a true backup RB since the likes of Nyheim Hines and Zack Moss, but they could finally have that by trading a late-round pick for Ford.

Taylor is everything to this Colts offense, and it's hard to tell how much longer he can sustain an immense workload. But getting Ford onto the roster could help with that.

Moton's proposal makes a lot of sense, and while trade predictions often fall flat, this one isn't out of the question.

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