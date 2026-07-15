3 Biggest Breakout Candidates for Colts in 2026

The Indianapolis Colts' current regime, led by longtime general manager Chris Ballard, is entering a must-win situation in 2026.

They are fresh off an offseason in which they've parted ways with numerous longtime key starters in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., cornerback Kenny Moore II, right tackle Braden Smith, and linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Not only that, the Colts have multiple franchise cornerstones in guard Quenton Nelson, running back Johnathan Taylor, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who are set to hit the open market.

The Colts could strike extensions with them before the regular season arrives, but as of now, they are bracing for their collective exodus following the 2026-27 season.

With that being said, I am breaking down the Colts' three biggest breakout candidates for the upcoming season.

Not only are these players budding stars in their own right, but the Colts are betting on them to evolve in this must-win season so they are able to right the ship and convince their aforementioned franchise cornerstones to stick around.

Laiatu Latu

Sep 15, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Colts haven't had much success drafting edge rushers under Chris Ballard's nine-year tenure, but defensive end Laiatu Latu is the most promising of the bunch as he enters his third year with the team.

A former first-round pick (15th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, Latu is fresh off an encouraging second-year campaign in Indianapolis, one that saw his sack total increase from 4.0 sacks as a rookie to 8.5 sacks in his first season as a full-time starter off the edge.

In 16 games started, Latu totaled 45 tackles (27 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 5 passes broken up, 3 interceptions, and a forced fumble to pair with his 8.5 sacks.

In a recent poll done by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, NFL executives, scouts, and coaches named their Top 10 edge rushers for 2026, and although Latu didn't quite make the cut, he did receive consideration with multiple votes.

Latu and TJ Watt were the two pass rushers to total at least two sacks, two inteceptions, and 10 tackles for loss in 2025, putting him in elite consideration in just his second season.

Ironically, Latu was widely compared to TJ Watt coming out of UCLA in 2024, so the fact that he's already producing similar statistical outputs is enough to get excited about.

The Colts are betting on Latu to fully emerge in his third season and become one of the league's premier pass rushers, and his trajectory thus far suggests he'll reach such promise sooner rather than later.

Tanor Bortolini

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) goes under center Tanor Bortolini (60) ahead of the snap Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts drafted Tanor Bortolini in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft and viewed him as the succession plan to longtime starter center Ryan Kelly.

Bortolini started in five games of relief for Kelly as a rookie, and became the team's starting center in his second season.

In his first season as a full-time starter in just his second year, Bortolini didn't just hold his own; he quickly blossomed into a promising NFL center.

Bortolini garnered an 82.6 overall blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025, which was third among all qualifying centers.

He has some work to do as a pass protector, but Bortolini is already among the league's best run-blockers at his position. WIth a bit of refinement, he could become one the league's top centers in before his rookie contract runs out.

After just two seasons in the league, Bortolini is not only living up to such expectations, he's primed to become a Pro Bowler sooner rather than later.

Tanor Bortolini has already proven to be a viable starting center, but the sky is the limit as he enters year three in the league.

Serving as Daniel Jones's full-time center in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, Bortolini not only provided a steady hand, but elevated the offensive line's play in his first season a full-time starter, and is now looking to breakout to become one of the NFL's top players at his position.

Josh Downs

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) looks to move past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs has been one of the Colts' top options in the passing game since he was drafted in the third round (79th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Downs averaged 100+ targets (102.5) across his first two seasons as the Colts' slot receiver, but saw that total fall to 88 targets in 2025.

This decrease of looks wasn't due to anything Downs did wrong, but was because of the addition of tight end Tyler Warren to the passing game.

The Colts kicked off their 2025 campaign on a high note, where they led the league in offensive efficiency, particularly in the passing game, but Downs suffered as a result.

Shane Steichen's potent 2025 Colts offense, led by starting quarterback Daniel Jones, had too many mouths to feed with Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren, and Josh Downs in the mix, but with the recent offseason departure that saw Pittman Jr. get traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Downs's output should only increase.

Downs is a lethal option from the slot, often serving as the security blanket underneath on pivotal third downs, but this recent opening should allow him to reclaim his spot as one of the Colts' top options in the passing game.

The Josh "1st" Downs moniker is aptly named. Through five weeks, 12 of the #Colts wideout's 20 receptions (60%) have gone for first-down gains.



More specifically, Indy is relying on him late. Of his 11 targets on 3rd/4th downs, Downs has converted 8 of them. Talk about reliable. pic.twitter.com/6iy0gM1gzh — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) October 7, 2025

Not only is Pittman Jr. leaving 111 targets from 2025 up for grabs, he's also allowing opportunity for the Colts' passcatchers to succeed from the outside receiver spot.

Alec Pierce already resided on the outside, but it's Downs who is set to benefit most from Pittman Jr.'s departure.

Of Downs's 88 targets in 2025, 76% of them came from the slot. With Pittman Jr. now out of the mix entirely, his usage from the outside will inevitably increase, and with that, a statistical boom to follow.

Josh Downs still managed to total 566 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 58 receptions despite his decreased in targets, so be on the lookout for him to have a career-best showing in a pivotal contract year.

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